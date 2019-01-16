An Indian American doctor Ashu Joshi from Missouri, who hit the headlines late last year for allegedly impregnating a 16-year-old girl who came to him seeking advice on becoming a physician, has had his license suspended, but in a different state.
The Lexington Herald Leader reports that the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure issued an emergency order suspending Joshi from practicing in the state based on the Missouri charges. The order was made public Jan. 7.
Joshi, who had moved from London to St. Louis about two years ago, had kept his license to practice in Kentucky, according to the report.
According to a court transcript made public Nov. 15, Ashu Joshi, of the St. Louis University Hospital in Missouri, met the young teen – who is not being named as she is a minor – through her mother, who was a patient. He then hired the girl to babysit his children. But the two reportedly began a sexual relationship soon after. The teen is from Kentucky.
Police became aware of the liaison through hundreds of images and videos the two sent each other over Facebook Messenger; some of the images showed the girl nude, by herself and also with Joshi (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2RrHCU9).
Joshi is board-certified in internal medicine, according to the Missouri Board of Professional Registration, and went to Gandhi Medical College in India.
A federal grand jury indicted him last October on charges of “persuading a girl under the age of 17 to make explicit images of herself with an iPhone and send them to him; transporting her from Kentucky to Missouri to have sex with her; and distributing pornographic images of the girl,” according to the Lexington Herald Leader.
Joshi has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Quoting Joshi’s attorney, J. Fox DeMoisey, the publication added that Joshi will “contest” the board’s suspension order since Joshi does not practice in Kentucky and can’t travel to the state under the terms of his pre-trial release.
