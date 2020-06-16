CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The MIT Corporation — the Institute’s board of trustees — elected Indra K. Nooyi as one of nine full-term members who will each serve for five years, and Victor J. Menezes as one of three life members during its quarterly meeting May 28.
Their positions will be effective July 1, according to a press release.
Nooyi received a bachelor’s degree from Madras Christian College in 1974, an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management in Calcutta in 1976, and a master’s degree in public and private management from Yale University in 1980.
Nooyi served as the chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo from 2006 to 2019. In this role, Nooyi was the chief architect of Performance with Purpose, PepsiCo’s pledge to do what’s right for the business by being responsive to the needs of the world around us. She directed the company’s global strategy for more than a decade.
Prior to becoming CEO, Nooyi served as president and chief financial officer beginning in 2001, when she was also named to PepsiCo’s board of directors. Before joining PepsiCo in 1994, Nooyi spent four years as senior vice president of strategy, planning and strategic marketing for Asea Brown Boveri, a Zurich-based industrials company.
Menezes received his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in 1970 and a master’s degree from the MIT Sloan School of Management in 1972.
He was senior vice chair of Citigroup Inc. and retired in 2005 after a 32-year global career in the company. He served previously as chair and CEO of Citibank and was head of Citigroup’s emerging markets business, with responsibility for the corporate and consumer businesses and global product responsibility for e-business and global securities services.
In 1995, he was named chief financial officer of Citicorp and Citibank. Previously, he headed Citibank’s businesses and lived in India, Hong Kong, and Europe. He also chaired Citi’s India Advisory Board from 2011 to 2013.
