The Massachusetts Institute of Technology June 14 announced that Indian American Prof. Karthish Manthiram was named the 2021 Camille Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar.
Manthiram, the Theodore T. Miller Career Development Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, has been honored with the award that recognizes and supports the research and teaching careers of talented young faculty in the chemical sciences.
Each of the 16 U.S. awardees is within the first five years of his or her academic career, and has created an outstanding independent body of scholarship spanning the broad range of contemporary research in the chemical sciences, the institute said.
Awardees must also have demonstrated a commitment to student instruction, particularly with undergraduates. As a Camille Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar, Manthiram receives an unrestricted research grant of $100,000, it adds.
"For me, teaching and research have always been one and the same, as they both involve pushing individual and collective frontiers of knowledge,” Manthiram said in the release. “I am honored to be recognized by an award that embodies this spirit and thankful for the risky endeavors it will allow our lab to undertake in decarbonizing chemical synthesis."
The Manthiram Lab at MIT is focused on the molecular engineering of electrocatalysts for the synthesis of organic molecules, including pharmaceuticals, fuels, and commodity chemicals, using renewable feedstocks.
Manthiram received his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Stanford University and his doctorate in chemical engineering from U.C. Berkeley.
Manthiram has been recognized with several awards, including the NSF CAREER Award, DOE Early Career Award, Sloan Research Fellowship, 3M Nontenured Faculty Award, American Institute of Chemical Engineers 35 Under 35, American Chemical Society PRF New Investigator Award, Dan Cubicciotti Award of the Electrochemical Society, and Forbes 30 Under 30 in Science.
His teaching has been recognized with the C. Michael Mohr Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Award, the MIT Chemical Engineering Outstanding Graduate Teaching Award, and the MIT Teaching with Digital Technology Award. He serves on the Early Career Advisory Board for ACS Catalysis and on the Advisory Board for Trends in Chemistry, Chem Catalysis, and the MIT Science Policy Review. He was recently named to the Theodore T. Miller Career Development Professorship by the provost of MIT. The chair was established with a bequest from alumnus Theodore T. Miller 1922, according to the MIT report.
