The MIT Sloan School of Management recently announced the creation of the Ambition, Innovation & Motivation Scholarship for graduates of the MIT Sloan Fellows MBA Program, which promises to make social impact in India.
The scholarship has been funded and instituted by current MIT Sloan Fellow, Shweta Aprameya, SFMBA '19, to support Sloan Fellows conducting social impact projects in India, a Jan. 2 news release said.
"The goal of the fund is to support entrepreneurship and innovation among MIT Sloan Fellows and solve some of the world's most critical issues," says Aprameya, who is a career professional turned social entrepreneur, and current founder and director of ArthUdgam Welfare Foundation in Lucknow, India.
The scholarship will be available to MIT Sloan Fellows to set up a social impact project in India for six to nine months after graduation, the release said.
Candidates will be entrepreneurs who want to test and implement their ideas and solutions that are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations. Preference will be given to action-oriented candidates eager to execute their idea on the ground in India, it said.
Scholars will be awarded $10,000 upon arriving in India and $1,000 per month to cover living expenses. The scholarship will provide logistical support and access to industry experts who will serve as advisors. The first recipient will be selected by a five-person selection committee comprised of MIT Sloan faculty, administrators and a student, according to MIT.
The MIT Sloan Fellows MBA Program is a one-year program that attracts high-potential leaders enthusiastic to discover new possibilities for innovation—and action. MIT Sloan Fellows are experienced leaders and mid-career professionals with a minimum of 10 years of work experience. They come from 30-plus countries seeking an MBA or MS in Management or Management of Technology.
