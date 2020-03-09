Super Tuesday night March 3 delivered a mixed bag of results for Indian Americans in California’s local races.
In Northern California’s Sutter County, home to a large population of Sikh Americans, farmer Karm Bains overwhelmingly won the 4th District County Supervisor’s seat with more than 43 percent of the vote. Bains edged out fellow Indian American Tej Mann, who came in last in the three-person race.
Bains is the son of Didar Singh Bains, known as the “Peach King” of California. Outgoing District 4 Supervisor Jim Whiteaker endorsed Bains, noting that he and his family had been the target of vitriolic attacks from his opponent.
“I'm proud that we have run a clean, respectful campaign focused on my plans to tackle homelessness, fix roads, and keep our community safe,” said Bains in a Facebook post.
In San Francisco, Kulvindar ‘Rani’ Singh, running for California Superior Court, Seat 21, was locked in a tight race with Carolyn Gold. As of press time March 5 afternoon, both candidates were almost 50-50: Singh held a slight edge with 96, 819 votes, while Gold had 96, 774 votes.
A spokeswoman at the San Francisco Elections office told India-West results have not yet been called as there are still 112,000 ballots left to count. Results will change each afternoon at 4 p.m. until all ballots are counted, she said.
Singh is the daughter of San Francisco’s longest-serving commissioner, Darshan Singh. She currently serves as assistant district attorney in San Francisco, and since 2016, has been the managing attorney for both the Domestic Violence Unit and the Collaborative Courts and Mental Health Units at the D.A.’s office. The Indian American attorney, who has worked extensively with victims of sexual and domestic abuse, and also fought for tenants being evicted from their homes, earned the endorsement of the San Francisco Chronicle, amid a long line of endorsements.
Modesto City councilman Mani Grewal, running for the California state Senate’s District 5 seat, came in third in the five-person race. The Democrat — who received much support from the Indian American community, including a shout-out during the South Asian Bar Association of Northern California’s gala last year and endorsements from California State Assemblyman Ash Kalra and Lathrop Mayor Sonny Dhaliwal — amassed 16,465 votes, almost 18 percent.
Grewal was up against Susan Eggman, a California state Assemblywoman who topped the race with more than 31 percent of the vote. Eggman and former Modesto Mayor Jim Ridenhour will now forward to the Nov. 3 general election.
The Modesto Bee reported that a committee getting major funding from Chevron, Valero and other petroleum companies spent more than $800,000 to promote Grewal’s campaign with radio, television, digital and other forms of advertising.
A union-funded committee counter-attacked with mailers chiding the candidate for his alleged ties to “Big Oil” in a valley where children and adults breathe unhealthy air.
Another mailer by the same committee attacked Grewal for his ownership of a commercial building in Modesto housing a massage parlor, which was targeted by police in a 2017 prostitution sting, according to The Modesto Bee.
Grewal said the attack piece reached a new low in negative campaigning. The councilman said in 2017 he had no knowledge of illegal activity inside the massage business, according to the Bee.
In California state Assembly District 25, which encompasses portions of the Silicon Valley and Fremont and Newark, Bay Area native Natasha Gupta, a Democrat, lost her bid in the nine-person race, finishing in seventh place. District 25 incorporates two counties: Alameda and nearby Santa Clara. Supporters on Facebook proclaimed Gupta had “won” in Alameda, where she came in in second place. She came in sixth place in Santa Clara. Her district-wide vote count of 3,997 placed her seventh in the race.
Eight other Democrats ran against lone Republican Bob Brunton, who finished the night with 24 percent of the vote. Brunton and Alex Lee will move on to the general election. The seat is currently occupied by Kansen Chu, who announced last year that he would seek a Santa Clara County Supervisor position at the end of his current term.
Gupta, 28, ran on a plan of housing the state’s growing homeless population by imposing a tax on large corporations to create a revenue pot for housing the un-sheltered community. She also served as a community organizer for Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.