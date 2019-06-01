The United States Environmental Protection Agency has selected the 2017-18 fifth grade class at Mount Madonna School to receive the President’s Environmental Youth Award for their work to fight environmental threats faced by humpback whales, said the Watsonville, Calif.-based school, which is also known for its annual musical theater production, “Ramayana!” (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2YG8cs2)
The fifth graders (now sixth graders) at Mount Madonna won the award for their year-long environmental education and stewardship campaign titled, “Whalemanji: Welcome to the Ocean, an Environmental Project to Help Protect the Humpback Whale.”
The awards are presented each year to exceptional students and teachers who demonstrate creativity, innovation, and leadership to address difficult environmental challenges.
“We’re proud to honor this special group of young leaders at Mount Madonna School who are promoting whale conservation,” said EPA Pacific Southwest regional administrator Mike Stoker. “These students are making a real difference by engaging their community, reducing plastic pollution, and teaching other students the importance of environmental stewardship. This class is an inspiring example of what’s possible when young students create solutions through passion and dedication.”
Students will be honored by EPA representatives in a ceremony at the Mount Madonna School May 30. The class has also been invited to Washington, D.C. July 25 for a national ceremony recognizing all of the 2018 PEYA awardees.
Over the 2017-18 school year, the students created an educational movie on the environmental hazards faced by humpback whales; wrote letters to elected representatives and the ambassador of Costa Rica; removed trash from local beaches, and visited the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration’s Sanctuary Exploration Center in Santa Cruz, the school said.
“One thing that I really understood after our field trip is that there is a lot of plastic trash on our own beaches – it isn’t just happening in some far-off land and it’s a threat to all of us,” commented participating student Colby Culbertson.
The students worked in conjunction with several environmental nonprofit organizations, including Marine Life Studies and the Last Plastic Straw.
Additionally, students discovered in their research that coastal waters were potentially being opened up to oil and gas exploration by the Department of the Interior. This would impact the whales all along the Pacific Coast and Atlantic Coast, the school said. Students, it added, “engaged in civic action by creating and distributing flyers, emails and creation of a public service announcement which was shared on social media to encourage the public to comment during the open public comment period about the need to protect our coastlines from new oil and gas exploration.”
This is the third time the school’s fifth grade students have received this national recognition. In 2017, students were awarded a PEYA for their 2015-16 work to protect Western Snowy Plovers, and in 2015, they were awarded the PEYA award for their 2013-14 work to protect endangered sea turtles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.