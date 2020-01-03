SAN FRANCISCO, California — More than 13,000 projects in 9,985 government-run schools in Odisha have been implemented via Mo School Abhiyan, a platform which allows Odisha alumni to lend support to the re-vamping of 58,000 government-run schools throughout the state.
In Odisha, more than 80 percent of the state’s students attend government schools, which often lack the basics to foster learning, Susmita Bagchi, chairperson of the Bhubaneswar-based Mo School Abhiyan, told India-West here Dec. 16. Nine percent of the state’s budget — about $2 billion — has been set aside for education. Through the Mo Abhiyan initiative, donations given to government schools are matched 200 percent by the state government.
Overall literacy rates are on the rise in the state: in 2019, according to data obtained via the National Sample survey, 77 percent of children were considered literate, up from 63 percent 18 years earlier.
A gender disparity was prevalent in the data obtained by the National Survey sample: 84 percent of males are considered literate, while almost a third of the girls in Odisha are illiterate. The state has made progress since 2001, when only 50 percent of girls were literate.
An urban/rural divide was also evident in the data: 90 percent of urban students are literate, compared to 75 percent of rural students.
The 2011 census ranked Odisha 11th in a comparison of literacy by states.
A day earlier, Bagchi engaged in a discussion about Mo School Abhiyan initiative with several Indian Americans with roots in Odisha at the India Community Center in Milpitas, California. India’s Consul General for the West Coast Sanjay Panda told India-West that the San Francisco Bay Area is home to a robust Odisha community which is actively seeking means to support their home state.
In a wide-ranging discussion at the consul general’s home in San Francisco, Bagchi, a well-known novelist, told India-West that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had conceived of the idea of bringing the state’s alumni back to the schools which had given them their beginnings. “It has become a movement in Odisha,” she said, noting that participants can either offer their time and service or funds for a specific project.
“Every school has its own needs: some schools require science labs, others require clean drinking water or well-maintained toilets,” said Bagchi, noting that a lack of toilets is one of the main reasons girls drop out of school.
Alumni can specify a school and a project they wish to fund. The Odisha government then matches those funds 200 percent. Mo Abhiyan schools focus on STEM subjects, but also encourage students to think of non-traditional careers in dance, film directing, writing, and agriculture, among other endeavors.
Bagchi gave an example of a government school in the Malkangiri district of Odisha, which is largely tribal. “The poorest of poor children are studying there; they had no desks, and could not bring mats from home to sit on,” she said.
The rickshaw pullers and street hawkers got together and went to a shop to buy dhurries which cost Rs. 600 apiece, a daunting price for laborers who earn an average of Rs. 247 per day, according to the annual India Wage Report released in 2018 by the International Labour Organization.
The community managed to raise Rs. 200 per child and got a matching grant of Rs. 400 to provide each child with a dhurrie to sit on.
A unique aspect of the initiative is that villagers themselves serve as the auditors for the schools in their districts, leading to greater transparency of projects.
Bagchi noted three of her favorite projects: in one, a former district collector started to teach on a volunteer basis at a school. “Attendance increased phenomenally: the teachers and students were energized.”
In another instance, a gentleman who is himself illiterate, daily goes to a school to tend to a kitchen garden and teaches interested students farming techniques, said Bagchi.
In Kanapura village, no high school existed 35 years ago, she told India-West. The villagers built a thatched roof cottage, and provided teachers with food, but no salary. The school now has one of the best reading rooms in the state, along with a great library, a science lab, garden, and hostels for boys and girls, Bagchi said proudly, noting: “It was only possible through community involvement.” After inaugurating a mid-day meal program, the headmaster at the school refused to let students sit on the floor to eat, and collected funds to buy tables and chairs.
The schools also aim to correct gender disparities in literacy rates. In one school, a young female alumnus went on to become a pilot, becoming a role model for other girls; her former classroom was painted like an airplane, said Bagchi.
In another district, the chief of police is a woman, who put together a team of volunteers to teach young girls self-defense. “Their confidence comes up,” Bagchi told India-West.
Panda noted that Odisha is home to many sportswomen. National volleyball champion Sirisha Karami hails from Malkangiri district. Sunita Lakra, the daughter of a farmer in Odisha, served as captain of India’s women’s hockey team for the Asian Champions Trophy.
Bagchi noted that the Mo Abhiyan project can help a school get good coaches. “In every field, we are trying for overall transformation,” she said.
Bagchi said she is focused on getting reading rooms into government schools, as well as the preservation of the state’s 183 heritage schools.
“Odisha is moving upwards; you can see the trajectory. There is tremendous potential,” she said.
More information about the Mo School project can be viewed here: https://www.moschool.in/
