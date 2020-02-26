With the primary election for California fast approaching, Indian American Modesto Councilman and farmer Mani Grewal has maintained a strong campaign in his bid to win the state Senate District 5 seat.
Grewal is a Democrat vying for the seat with four other candidates — Democrat Susan Talamantes Eggman and Republicans Jesus Andrade, Kathleen Garcia and Jim Ridenour — in a top-two format.
In a recent filing, the candidate — who has raised staunch support from numerous political officials and organizations such as state Assemblyman Ash Kalra, state Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, state Sen. Cathleen Galgiani, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow, Lathrop Mayor Sonny Dhaliwal, Modesto councilmembers Jenny Kenoyer, Bill Zoslocki and Doug Ridenour Sr., among many others — recently announced that he has raised in excess of $600,000 for his campaign.
His Fair Political Practices Committee filing, issued Jan. 23, showed he had $630,028 on hand, having begun 2019 with $347,984, a difference of more than $282,000.
Grewal's candidacy hasn't, however, been without controversy.
In August 2019, Grewal had to explain an anti-LGBTQ ad that he said was not an attack on the rights of the LGBTQ community. According to an EQCA.org report, Grewal was quick to remove the ad's video from his Facebook and YouTube pages in what the report said is an "apparent acknowledgment that the ad was false, misleading and offensive."
Additionally, a recent Modesto Bee report noted that some committees that support candidates have suggested "backroom shenanigans have tainted the election process of choosing a successor for Sen. Cathleen Galgiani, D-Stockton, who is terming out this year."
A mailer sent to district residents earlier this month painted Grewal as “Big Oil’s” pick for the California Senate. It drew attention to more than $500,000 in spending to promote Grewal’s senate campaign by the Coalition to Restore California’s Middle Class Research Committee, a group supported by major companies that produce oil and natural gas, the Bee reported.
Paying for the mailer was the Opportunity PAC, a coalition that gets funding from the California Teachers Association and health care and public employee unions, it said.
Grewal, a pro-business moderate Democrat, said he did not solicit support from the energy industry coalition, which is independently supporting his Senate bid with purchases of television and radio spots, the publication, which supports Grewal, wrote.
The mailer contends the large oil corporations want to see a rollback of California laws designed to reduce carbon emissions and protect the public against climate change. “You can bet Big Oil corporations are counting on (Grewal’s) vote in the state Senate,” it said, according to the Bee.
Grewal counters that his campaign is about supporting working families in the Northern San Joaquin Valley and advancing policies as a different kind of Democrat, it said.
According to a campaign disclosure, the Coalition to Restore California’s Middle Class spent almost $316,000 last month on television, radio and digital advertising, research and consulting to promote Grewal’s senate campaign, the report added.
The Modesto councilman has also directly received donations from petroleum and gas companies, including $4,700 from Chevron, $4,700 from California Resources Corp., $4,400 from Valero, $2,000 from Marathon Petroleum and $1,000 checks from other energy sources, it said.
The 5th District includes all of San Joaquin County and only part of Stanislaus, so Grewal is hoping for a second-place finish in the March 3 open primary and then a run-off with Eggman in November, the Bee added.
Grewal, whose council term expires at the end of next year, said he’s part of a tradition of Central Valley Democrats supportive of agriculture, water rights, business and economic growth.
Grewal favors keeping the death penalty as a punishment for heinous capital crimes, according to his campaign.
“A lot of the business aspects of government are important to me to make sure the middle class is growing and we have good-paying jobs in the valley,” Grewal said in a May 2019 Modesto Bee report. “Having so much broad support is reassuring to me as a candidate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.