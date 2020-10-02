NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Oct. 2 wished U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
Earlier in the day, President Trump had announced that he and his wife Melania have tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Modi: "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS
a quick recovery and good health."
The U.S. president and Melania are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19.
"As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together," Melania tweeted.
The Trumps underwent a COVID-19 test after the president’s top adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.
Indian President President Ram Nath Kovind also on Oct. 2 extended his wishes to U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a "speedy recovery" from COVID-19.
"I wish President Donald Trump @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and First Lady Melania Trump @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. Our prayers and best wishes are with you during this time," Kovind tweeted.
