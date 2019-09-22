HOUSTON – A delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston, and "unequivocally supported" the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and it being made part of the rest of the country.
"In Houston, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met the Prime Minister. They unequivocally supported the steps being taken for the progress of India and empowerment of every Indian," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
He also met a delegation of Sikhs and members of the Dawoodi Bohra community.
Members of the Dawoodi Bohra community also met the PM and felicitated him by draping a traditional 'angvastram' around his shoulders.
"The Dawoodi Bohra community felicitates PM @narendramodi in Houston. They recall Modi's visit to Indore last year to attend a programme of their community as well as highlight Modi's association with Syedna Sahib," the PMO said in another tweet.
Modi also met members of the Sikh community who cheered him and placed an orange 'angvastram' around his shoulders in a mark of felicitation.
"Here is now the Sikh community in Houston welcomed PM @narendramodi. The Prime Minister interacted with the members of the community, during which they congratulated PM Modi on some of the pathbreaking decisions taken by the Government of India," the PMO added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.