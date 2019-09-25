In a broad display of democratic diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with delegations of Kashmiri Pandits, Indian American Muslims, Dawoodi Bohras, and Sikh Americans Sept. 21 evening, ahead of his speech the following morning at the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston, Texas.
“We wanted to congratulate him for his various achievements, but also wanted to express our concerns about the mistreatment of minorities in India,” Latafath Hussain, of the Indian Muslim Association of Greater Houston, told India-West.
Thousands of Sikh Americans and Muslim Americans stood outside the NRG Stadium the following morning, protesting the prime minister’s visit to the U.S. Kashmiri Muslims came out in large numbers to protest the Indian government’s abrupt revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which had given Kashmir special autonomous status since Independence. Sikh Americans advocated for the separate country of Khalistan to be created out of the state of Punjab.
Hussain said his family and friends were among the dissenters outside the stadium and expressed their concern to him about meeting with the prime minister, rather than boycotting the event. Hussain said he went with the delegation nonetheless.
“It was important for me to convey the feelings of Muslims. We are as much a part of India as anyone else. We are showing the entire Indian diaspora that when the prime minister comes to our home, we have a responsibility to greet him,” said Hussain.
Modi met with four members of IMAGH, alongside a group of Dawoodi Bohras, for about 10 minutes. Hussain said he presented Modi with a memorandum outlining his community’s concerns, which had been vetted by the Houston Indian Consulate, the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C. and the Prime Minister’s Office.
“When the prime minister took office on May 22, he said: ‘everyone must work together for everyone’s development and everyone’s confidence.’ I conveyed to him that this must be the mantra not only for him, but for the entire country. He took my hand and said: ‘I promise you this will happen. If India is to achieve a $5 trillion economy, everyone must participate,’” Hussain said, paraphrasing Modi’s remarks to him.
Discussing the revocation of Article 370, Hussain said: “I have no illusion about normalcy being restored soon.” He nevertheless characterized the brief meeting as productive.
In a letter forwarded by IMAGH to India-West, the organization noted its aim to “rise above divisive politics in solidarity with other Indian American organizations.”
“The mission of IMAGH is to foster unity across cultures, communities and religion. We can only work toward this goal by engaging with all groups. We may not agree with their beliefs, practices or ideas but unless we interact with them in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, we cannot get our point of view across to them,” said Maqbool Haq, chairman of the IMAGH Board of Directors.
Jeevan Zutshi, founder of the Indo American Kashmir Forum, which has long spoken out about the plight of thousands of Kashmiri Pandits who were pushed out of the region beginning in 1989, told India-West that he and the delegation of 17 Kashmiri Pandits thanked Modi for “thinking about Kashmir and removing Article 370.”
Zutshi said the prime minister pledged to the delegation that he will work with Kashmiri Hindus and Muslims to restore the newly-created state to benefit both populations “so that they are not beholden to corrupt politicians,” Zutshi said, paraphrasing Modi’s statements to the group.
The prime minister also pledged to increase resources for education, reduce poverty levels, and change the status quo, said Zutshi, a resident of Fremont, California.
“When we thanked him, Modi said: ‘your people have suffered very much. We will build a new Kashmir and erase all the hardships you have faced in the past,’” said Zutshi.
Arvinder Chawla, a commissioner for the city of Irvine, California, met the prime minister with a delegation of Sikhs from across the U.S. “It was a very good meeting,” Chawla told India-West, noting that the group also presented Modi with a memorandum outlining its concerns for the community.
The memo — a copy of which was forwarded to India-West — asks that the name of Delhi’s International Airport be changed to Guru Nanak Dev ji airport, to commemorate the founder of Sikhism.
The memo also asks that Sikhism be recognized as an independent religion in Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. The delegation also asked that the Kartarpur Corridor, connecting India to Pakistan, remain open so that Sikhs could visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, where Guru Nanak is said to have died. Each year, thousands of Sikhs make a pilgrimage to Kartarpur to pay homage to Guru Nanak.
Chawla told India-West that Modi pledged to keep the corridor open, despite “strained relations.” He did not name Pakistan, according to Chawla.
“It was very gracious of the prime minister to meet with us,” said Chawla, expressing his confidence in the Modi administration to do well by his community. He noted that the Modi administration has removed a list of 312 formerly-blacklisted Sikhs.
In related news, the organization Americans for Kashmir called for India to lift the communications blackout in Kashmir and allow international human rights monitors into the region.
“Prime Minister Modi’s comments at today’s event ignored the unconscionable crimes he’s committing in Kashmir,” said Mona Sahaf, co-chair of Americans for Kashmir. “I was there when Modi’s crackdown began, and my friends and relatives are unable to work, go to school, visit their doctors, or use their cell phones.”
