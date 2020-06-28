Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking as the chief guest at the Virtual Global Summit of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin June 27, said he was proud of the contributions of Indian American physicians in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “I am “proud of the achievements and contributions of the Indian-origin physicians across the world in the battle against COVID-19,” he said, according to a press release.
In his brief remarks at the summit, being held virtually from June 16-28, Suresh Reddy, president of AAPI, thanked Modi for his leadership of India and making India a word leader.
During his address on the Indo-U.S. relationship during the pandemic and the role of AAPI, Modi told members of the association: “I have closely followed your contributions, sacrificing your life to save that of others. Some of you have done the ultimate sacrifice of giving up your own lives at the service of others. You will be remembered forever,” adding: “I want to express my sincere gratitude for being the warriors who are committed to save the lives of so many during the pandemic.”
The prime minister said that due to the lockdown, many initiatives taken by the Indian government and a people-driven fight, India is much better placed than many other nations and India’s recovery rate is rising. Due to this, the severity of the virus is less than anticipated.
"As against the death rate of 350 individuals per million in the U.S. and over 600 per million in European nations like the UK, Italy and Spain, the rate of fatalities in India is less than 12," he said.
India defied fears of the world's topmost experts in this regard, according to Modi. He said that lakhs of villages, home to 85 crore people, remain almost untouched by coronavirus. The prime minister attributed this to the support from the people of the country. "Rural parts of the country have largely remained untouched from this pandemic," he said.
India's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic is driven by its people, Modi said, attributing the "success" against the pandemic to the implementation of the nationwide lockdown in its initial phase.
Modi said the COVID-19 pandemic had been used as an opportunity to improve the healthcare facilities. "For instance, at the start of the coronavirus, there was only one COVID-19 testing lab. Now there are 1,000, he said.
The prime minister underlined that India, which imported most of its personnel protection equipment kits at the start of the pandemic, was now almost self-reliant and in a position to export them. The country is making more than 30 lakh N95 masks per week. More than 50,000 new ventilators are being made available to the healthcare sector, all made inside the country, he added. “Stay safe and well and continue to contribute to health of the world. Stay healthier and stronger,” he told the AAPI members.
Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu was introduced by Seema Arora, chair of AAPI’s Board of Trustees, as “one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on U.S. affairs, having served in the Indian Mission in Washington, DC in various capacities and at the Permanent Mission of India to United Nations, New York.”
Calling the Indian American physicians as the “real heroes,” Sandhu said: “You are the real heroes who have risked your lives and have been out to assist others." There is a widespread recognition of their contributions in the U.S., he added. “Lawmakers in the U.S. appreciate your contributions. AAPI members have greatly contributed risking their own lives.”
Expressing his deepest condolences to AAPI and the families of those physicians who had lost their lives, the Indian envoy thanked AAPI for “your support to the Indian Embassy helping Indian students stranded here due to the pandemic. Your online Health Desk has helped many Indians in the U.S. affected by the pandemic.”
Sudhakar Jonnalagadda will assume the post of incoming president of AAPI on July 12 along with Sajani Shah, chair of AAPI’s BOT, and his Executive Committee comprising Anupama Gotimukula, president-elect; Ravi Kolli, vice president; Amit Chakrabarty, secretary; and Dr. Satish Kathula, treasurer of AAPI.
