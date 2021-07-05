NEW DELHI – Extending wishes on the occasion of the 245th Independence Day of the U.S., Prime Minister Narendra Modi July 4 sent a message to President Joe Biden, saying the two countries share values of freedom and that their strategic partnership has global significance.
Modi took to Twitter to send his message to Biden to express his gratitude towards the American people.
"Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance," the prime minister tweeted.
