Mohammad Arif dipped his toe into the political waters in 2018 and, despite falling short in the race for the state Senate seat in Arizona's 11th Legislative District, the Pakistani American is giving it another go for 2020, this time seeking a U.S. Senate seat in the state.
Arif is running for the U.S. Senate seat in Arizona that is up for a special election. Following the death in office of incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. John McCain in August 2018, Gov. Doug Ducey was required by Arizona law to appoint a Republican to fill the vacant seat.
In September 2018, Ducey appointed former U.S. Senator Jon Kyl to fill McCain's seat until after the Special Election of November 2020, which will determine who will serve the remainder of the term until January 2023.
Kyl did not complete his interim appointment and resigned on Dec. 31, 2018. Prior to Kyl officially leaving the interim post, Ducey announced that outgoing U.S. Representative Martha McSally would be appointed to fill the seat. McSally was sworn in as Arizona's junior senator in early January.
Arif, 50, has dabbled in politics in years past. In 2013, he was a Peace and Freedom candidate in the special election for District 16 of the California state Senate; he unsuccessfully ran for governor of California in 2003 and 2010; he was the secretary of treasury during Howard Johnson's California Senate campaign; he was elected executive member of the Kern County Central Committee of the Peace and Freedom Party; and he also served as the national campaign manager for 2012 Green Party presidential candidate Stewart Alexander.
Now the Casa Grande, Arizona, resident who moved to the state in 2015 is hoping, despite the previous outcomes, that he will have a better go-round as he seeks the federal position.
"I believe I can make a difference for legal immigrants, better and easy access to vocational and college level education for poor, women empowerment and peace," Arif, who is now running as a Democrat, told India-West.
The candidate further added he is opposed to the wasting of American resources, the negative impact the country is having toward climate change and other issues.
He also notes the need to bring investments from all over the nation and globe to promote the economy and job market of Arizona.
"I believe I can make a positive difference and change to help my state of Arizona," Arif stressed. "I love the USA because I learned how good the country treats human beings, regardless of their background. I’m blessed to be an American," he added.
"I like to serve people who are old, voiceless and poor. I believe 'People are Power,'" he told India-West.
Arif, who earned his master's in economics from the Hailey College of Commerce in Pakistan, is the chair and founder of the nonprofit Arif Foundation; the president and CEO of ArifCo Inc.; and the founder of Umma4Peace.org and Pakistani Welfare Revolution PWRFoundation.org.
