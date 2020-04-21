The mom and pop small businesses of Main Street America largely did not receive funding from the first $2.6 trillion CARES Act, conceded Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., at a briefing April 17.
“Banks had discretion about who they wanted to process and if you were a mom and pop restaurateur or a mom-and-pop dry cleaner and you didn't have any prior relationship with a banker, then you were going to have a very hard time getting those loans,” said Khanna at the briefing, organized by Ethnic Media Services.
The Senate passed the CARES 2 Act April 21, a $450 billion plan, which includes $350 billion to replenish the Payroll Protection Program.
The first stimulus package, which rolled out April 1, allotted $350 billion to the Small Business Administration last month to dole out to small businesses who are reeling from the economic hit of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shelter-in-place orders.
The funds for the program ran out approximately 14 days after it began, with more than 1.6 million loans approved. The loans were offered to small businesses to help them meet payroll for up to eight weeks and other expenditures.
The House is expected to vote on CARES 2 on April 22. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, have advocated for oversight to ensure that small entities and minority-owned businesses get the loans.
The SBA has defined small businesses as those with fewer than 500 employees. Khanna said at the April 17 briefing that many such businesses are backed by wealthy venture capitalists and should have been ineligible for the loans.
“We need to have more checks on the SBA program to make sure that banks are setting it aside for the people and businesses that
need it the most,” said Khanna, adding that there is an oversight committee to scrutinize the process “to make sure that they are have gone to the right people.”
“It should be very clear that the money is only intended for businesses that absolutely need it to maintain payroll,” said the congressman from Northern California’s East Bay Area.
Watch a portion of Khanna’s remarks here: https://youtu.be/M_IHhTfw4I4
The CARES 2 Act would include $75 billion for hospitals, $50 billion for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, and $25 billion for expanded COVID-19 testing.
California state Assemblymember David Chiu, who represents portions of San Francisco, proposed a state stimulus package during the briefing, noting that California small business owners “have just been hammered.”
SBA data from 2018 notes that small businesses in California employ almost half of the state’s labor force. Businesses with under 100 employees have the largest share of small business employment.
“Immigrant communities who have been the founders of a lot of these small businesses but can't access capital in the way that others can,” he said.
At the briefing, moderated by this reporter, Khanna discussed the “Essential Worker Bill of Rights,” which he and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, introduced April 13. “Nearly 60 million Americans are still working to keep our internet running, to deliver our groceries, to make sure we have electricity, and to care for the sick.”
“In an age of automation, we are reminded of the dignity and importance of work that is not remote,” said Khanna in a press statement introducing the bill.
The bill would guarantee health and safety for essential workers, including health professionals on the front lines of the pandemic who have been under-equipped with personal protective equipment. It would require a livable wage for low-wage workers, 14 days of paid sick leave and 12 paid weeks of family leave.
“This crisis needs to open our eyes to the value of workers who are often invisible, and we need to give them the pay and benefits they deserve,” said Khanna.
The congressman also advocated for a rent assistance initiative in the next stimulus package.
Physician Tung Nguyen, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of California at San Francisco, gave an update on the pandemic, noting that the U.S. currently has more than 670,000 recorded infections and more than 34,000 deaths. Worldwide, one out of every three infections and 22 percent of deaths worldwide also occur in the country, said Nguyen, who advocated for greater testing capacity and “contact tracking” to identify people with whom an infected person has made contact.
On the treatment front, Nguyen said that a study treating COVID-19 positive people with a high dose of hydroxychloroquine had to be stopped because of an increased number of deaths. The Trump Administration has touted the drug as a possible cure and earlier this month coerced India into providing the U.S. with a large supply of the drug, which is normally used to treat malaria.
“There are lots of products out there that claim to prevent or treat Covid. But I do think that we need to continue to stress over and over again that there are no proven substances or drugs to prevent or treat Covid,” stated Nguyen, cautioning people against giving out their Social Security or Medicare numbers to those who claim to have cures.
At an earlier briefing April 15, organized by the University of Southern California Annenberg Center for Health Journalism, physician Sunita Puri, author and medical director for palliative care at USC’s Keck School of Medicine, told reporters that an expected surge of COVID-19 patients has not yet hit California. “We’re not seeing overwhelming numbers yet. There may be a point at which we have more patients than resources but we haven’t hit that point yet,” she said.
California has approximately 31,000 confirmed infections and 1,208 deaths as of April 21 afternoon. The largest number of deaths are in Los Angeles County.
Puri said that no hospitals in Southern California are currently making resource allocation decisions. She explained that such decisions will be made as hospitals shift from person-centered ethics to population-centered ethics, which will allocate resources to patients who are most likely to survive. “It is uncomfortable to apply that logic on a day to day basis but we want the greatest number of people to survive,” said Puri.
Using that approach, a triage team would assign a score to a patient as he first enters the hospital, taking into account factors such as underlying conditions, liver function, and normal life expectancy. “This means you may not be the highest priority for a ventilator, but you will get the best care,” she said.
Puri acknowledged that inequalities in health care access have been exacerbated by the pandemic, and that under-served communities pre-COVID may have had issues that could have been controlled but were not, which now makes them more vulnerable to becoming sick from an infection.
