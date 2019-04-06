The city of Cupertino, California, March 27 announced the recipients of its annual Cupertino Recognizes Extra Steps Taken Award, with Sidharth Rajaram named among them.
Rajaram was named Public Safety Champion by the city.
The CREST Awards program honors those in the community who have made outstanding contributions to Cupertino through their time and effort, according to a news release.
Rajaram, according to his LinkedIn profile, is currently serving as a research and development intern at the Stanford AI Lab: Salisbury Robotics; an app developer at a stealth mode startup; and the executive director of marketing at the Monta Vista DECA.
From August 2016 through August 2018, Rajaram was a member of Cupertino’s Teen Commission, holding the chairman position for a year. Additionally, the Indian American youth was part of Congressman Ro Khanna’s campaign team in 2016, serving as a recruitment specialist.
The high school senior at Monta Vista High School is also taking college courses at Mission College and West Valley College.
In addition to Rajaram, Steve Hill was awarded for Lifetime Achievement; the Volunteer of the Year was Audrey Cui; the Knights of Columbus was named the Organization of the Year; Fabrizio Vitagliano was named the Rising Star; and De Anza College and Grassroots Ecology were named the Sustainability Champions.
The CREST Award recipients will be formally honored May 30 at the Cupertino Community Hall at 6 p.m. The event is free to the public.
