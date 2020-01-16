Montclair State University will be presenting New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal with an honorary degree.
NJBiz reports that Grewal will receive the honorary degree at the university’s January 2020 Graduate School Commencement ceremony.
Grewal will provide the keynote address to the graduating class and receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree on Jan. 17, at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, the report said.
Grewal’s career includes more than 15 years of public service, according to Montclair State University.
Since becoming attorney general in 2018, the Indian American attorney has focused on protecting the interests of residents by expanding affirmative litigation, strengthening police-community relations, reducing violent crime and fighting New Jersey’s opioid epidemic.
He was previously the Bergen County prosecutor. In that role, his accomplishments include the implementation of “Operation Helping Hand,” a program offering low-level drug offenders treatment options upon arrest to help fight the heroin and opioid crisis, it said.
He also established a community affairs unit to assist local police departments to improve community relations, the report added.
