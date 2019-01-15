The committee for Montgomery Township, New Jersey, which included Mayor Sadaf Jaffer, was sworn in Jan. 3.
The other members of the committee sworn in were Marvin Schuldiner, Deputy Mayor Catherine Gural, Kamran Quraishi and Ed Trzaska.
“It is an honor to be sworn in as mayor of Montgomery Township with the support of my fellow committee members,” Jaffer, a Pakistani American, said in her swearing-in speech.
“From my experience in local community organizing and public service, I have concluded that it is indeed the people who make Montgomery great. The people of Montgomery are kind, caring, and generous,” she added. “I see my role as mayor to not only serve the people of this community but also bring them together for purpose of the common good and to promote the synergies that result when we work together.”
Jaffer said, as mayor, she will aim to increase transparency, improve communication and promote diversity and inclusion through community building.
To that end, the new mayor said she plans to reactivate a budget and finance committee with participation from members of the public. She also plans to establish a working group on communications, to reach all members of our community.
“Communication is also essential to promoting civic engagement so that all those who live and work in Montgomery know how to make their voices heard and take their seats at the decision-making table,” she said.
Jaffer, who is the first South Asian woman to serve as mayor in New Jersey, added that she will continue to support and facilitate the anti-prejudice and community building events I have been organizing for the past year under the banner of Montgomery Mosaic.
“My selection as mayor marks a change in majority party. Yet, I would like to state that my respect continues to grow for all those who choose to serve in local government, irrespective of their party affiliation or lack thereof,” the mayor said.
“We are truly privileged to live in the society and community in which we do. I hope that we can see our differences as opportunities for growth,” she said. “I am confident that 2019 will be a year of celebrating the impact we can make when we come together to serve our community.”
As mayor, Jaffer will have the power to appoint subcommittees of the Township Committee with the consent of the Township Committee.
Additionally, the mayor signs and executes documents and agreements on behalf of the Township, when authorized; has the power to make proclamations concerning holidays and events of interest in the Township; and exercises the ceremonial power of the Township and every other power usually exercised by township mayors or conferred upon him by law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.