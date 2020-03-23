Indian American chemical engineer Dr. Raj Shah has been inducted as a Fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineers.
The Institute of Chemical Engineers is a multi-national institution that advances chemical engineering's contribution worldwide for the benefit of society. They have over 35,000 members in more than 100 countries and is the leading professional society for chemical engineers in the world, according to a news release.
IChemE applies its expertise and experience to make an influential contribution in solving major global challenges.
Shah was also invited for induction as an eminent engineer into Tau Beta Pi, the oldest engineering honor society in the United States, which has over 600,000 members at 254 colleges and universities across the country.
An eminent engineer status is rare and is afforded only to one with remarkable and outstanding performance in their chosen engineering field as well as exemplary character, according to the release.
Shah also received another accolade this year by being elevated as a Fellow at the Institute of Measurement and Control. He is the first ever Indian American engineer to achieve this honor, according to a news release.
His specialization is in the development of laboratory analytical instrumentation used primarily in the petroleum laboratory. He has been recognized for his inventions and his efforts in creating standardized test methods for use worldwide by the American standard of testing materials with three awards of excellence and an ASTM Eagle award.
He is the currently the director at Koehler Instrument Company Inc. based in Holtsville, New York, and he currently serves, or has served, on the Board of Directors/Advisers of various institutions such as the Department of Chemical Engineering at the State University of New York in Stony Brook; The School of Engineering, Design, Technology and Professional Programs at Penn State University; the Foundation Board at Developmental Disabilities Institute in Smithtown, New York until 2009; and the National Lubricating Grease institute for almost two decades.
Shah is now an elected Fellow at STLE, NLGI, AIC, RSC, InstMC, IChemE and EI.
A recipient of multiple awards at ASTM over his career, more recently he was awarded the PM Ku medal and the John A. Bellanti Sr. Memorial Award as well.
Shah has also been conferred the distinguished alumni award from the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai.
