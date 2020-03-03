Indian migrants play cards at the Temporary Station of Humanitarian Assistance in La Penita village, Darien province, Panama, on May 23, 2019. Migrants mainly from Haiti, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, India, Cameroon, Bangladesh and Angola cross the border between Colombia and Panama through the Darien Gap on their way to the United States, to escape poverty, political prosecution or lack of opportunities in their countries, according to Satnam Singh Chahal, Indian American executive director of NAPA. (Luis Acosta/AFP via Getty Images)