More than half of the “Unicorns” – pre-IPO companies with a valuation of at least $1 billion – founded in the U.S. over the past two decades have at least one immigrant founder, summated a report released by the National Foundation for American Policy.
The report was based on a 2016 study by the organization, which surveyed 91 U.S. Unicorns. Fifty of the companies had immigrant founders or co-founders and immigrants who served in key roles at those companies.
At least 14 Indian American entrepreneurs have created $1 billion companies, listed below. Valuations and number of employees are based on the 2016 report data.
India led the list of immigrant founders, followed by immigrants from Canada and the U.K., which had eight entrepreneurs apiece. Israel was the birthplace of seven Unicorn entrepreneurs. Four were born in Germany, and three in China.
- Laks Srini – Zenefits, founded in 2013 and valued at $4.5 billion with 1,465 employees. Zenefits is a cloud-based human resource platform that helps companies manage and automate multiple human resource functions.
- KR Sridhar – Bloom Energy, founded in 2001 and valued at $2.9 billion with 1,200 employees. Bloom Energy develops fuel cells for power generation.
- Apoorva Mehta – Instacart, founded in 2012 and valued at $2 billion, with more than 300 employees. Instacart is an online grocery delivery platform.
- Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, Mohit Aron – Nutanix, founded in 2004 and valued at $2 billion with 864 employees. Nutanix is an enterprise datacenter infrastructure solution provider.
- Dhiraj Rajaram – Mu Sigma, founded in 2004 and valued at $1.5 billion with 3,500 employees. Mu Sigma is a big data and analytics solution provider for companies.
- Jahangir Mohammed – Jasper, founded in 2004 and valued at $1.4 billion. In 2016, Cisco bought Jasper, a cloud-based software platform for the Internet of Things.
- Ragy Thomas – Sprinklr, a social media software platform valued at $1.2 billion with 325 employees.
- Ash Ashutosh – Actifio, founded in 2009 and valued at $1.1 billion with 350 employees. Actifio provides data management for global enterprise customers and service providers.
- Jyoti Bansal – AppDynamics, founded in 2008, with a valuation of $1 billion and 900 employees.
- Samir Arora, Raj Narayan – Mode Media, which offers targeted audiences to advertisers, is valued at $1 billion and has 240 employees.
- Jay Chaudhry – Zscaler, a computer and network security company founded in 2007, with a current valuation of over $1.6 billion and 600 employees. ZScaler had its IPO last March.
"The research shows the increasing importance of immigrants in cutting-edge companies and the U.S. economy at a time when government policies are directed toward restricting all forms of immigration into the U.S.," said Stuart Anderson, executive director of the NFAP, in a statement.
The Trump administration scrapped an Obama-era rule that would have made it easier for entrepreneurs to move to the U.S to launch businesses, while requirements for H-1B visas, granted to highly skilled foreign workers, have tightened, noted the organization.
"Each founder in a successful startup makes a special contribution, which means none of these companies would likely have been created or be in the U.S. if the foreign-born founder had not been allowed to come to America," Anderson said.
The 50 immigrant-founded Unicorn startups have a combined value of $248 billion. The Indian American Unicorns had a collected value of about $20 billion, based on 2016 data.
The research found 75 of the 91 companies had at least one immigrant in a key management or product development position, including CEO, chief technology officer or vice president of engineering. However, executive branch policies have made it more difficult to gain approval to hire or retain high-skilled foreign nationals, including international students in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields, noted NFAP.
Almost 25 percent of immigrant Unicorn founders first came to the U.S. as international students.
