Employees of Indian multinational Wipro Ltd. walk at the company headquarters in Bangalore July 17, 2019. About 21 percent of new H-1B petitions were denied in fiscal year 2019 by US Citizenship and Immigration Services, noted a new study released Feb. 26 by the National Foundation for American Policy. Wipro experienced a 47 percent denial rate, while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and HCL America all saw denial rates in the high 30s. (Manjunath Kiran/AFP via Getty Images)