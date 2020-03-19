About 21 percent of new H-1B petitions were denied in fiscal year 2019 by US Citizenship and Immigration Services, noted a new study released Feb. 26 by the National Foundation for American Policy.
USCIS approved 132,967 new H-1B petitions last fiscal year, while denying 35,633.
Renewal petitions were denied at a rate of 12 percent, noted the study. The agency approved 256,356 petitions for continuing employment, while denying 33,880, according to NFAP’s survey of USCIS data.
Denial rates were slightly lower than for fiscal year 2018, when almost one-fourth of all new H-1B petitions were denied. For continuing employment, denial rates remained the same for 2019 as the previous year.
Before the advent of the Trump administration, denial rates for both new petitions and renewals rarely went above single digits. In fiscal year 2015, for example, only 6 percent of petitions were denied.
The firms most affected by high denial rates include Cognizant, which saw 56 percent of its H-1B petitions denied. Indian multinational Wipro experienced a 47 percent denial rate, while Accenture and Capgemini saw 45 and 42 percent of their petitions being denied, respectively.
Deloitte, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and HCL America all saw denial rates in the high 30s.
The report attributed the higher denial rates to the Trump administration’s redefinition of what constitutes a specialty occupation. It noted that much of the labor pool for technology companies is made up of foreign workers — primarily from India — since only 20 percent of students at U.S. universities are studying computer science and electrical engineering.
The higher rate of denials comes alongside a higher rate of “Requests for Evidence.” USCIS issued an RFE in 60 percent of cases in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. The greater number of requests is attributed to Trump’s signature policy of “Buy American and Hire American.”
“After three years, the evidence indicates a key goal of the Trump administration is to make it more difficult for well-educated foreign nationals to work in America in science and engineering fields,” stated NFAP in a summary of its findings.
It noted a significant consequence of increased denial rates: since 2016, the number of Indians immigrating to Canada has more than doubled, rising from 39,340 in 2016 to 85,585 in 2019, a more than 117 percent increase, according to NFAP’s analysis of Canadian immigration, refugees and citizenship data.
“Canada is benefiting from a diversion of young Indian tech workers from U.S. destinations, largely because of the challenges of obtaining and renewing H-1B visas and finding a reliable route to U.S. permanent residence,” according to Peter Rekai, founder of the Toronto-based immigration law firm Rekai LLP. Rekai’s remarks were included in the NFAP study.
“Any policies that are motivated by concerns about the loss of native jobs should consider that policies aimed at reducing immigration have the unintended consequence of encouraging firms to offshore jobs abroad,” said Britta Glennon, an assistant professor at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. She noted that restrictive immigration policies could diminish the U.S. capacity for innovation.
“Digital transformations and digital platforms are just starting to take off and, as we look into the near future, the current skill shortages are going to grow as the demand for digital and IT skills explodes,” said Everest Group CEO Peter Bendor-Samuel in the report’s conclusion. “If this administration wanted to harm U.S. competitiveness, then restricting access to this vital labor would be an excellent approach,” he said.
