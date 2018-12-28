The bodies of an Indian woman, Alka (left); her son Yash (2nd left); and daughters Krishna (2nd right) and Pinkle are draped in flowers near their house before being taken to a crematorium in the village of Bavla around 30 kms from Ahmedabad on June 3, 2013, after they committed suicide in Gujarat. According to Indian American researcher Rakhi Dondana, Indian women have the highest rate of suicide in the world. (Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images)