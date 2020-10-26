Mount Rainier National Park Service Rangers in Washington state resumed their search Oct. 25 for University of Washington anthropology professor Sam Dubal, who has been missing for 15 days after starting an overnight hike and backpacking trip.
The Park Service had earlier suspended its search Oct. 23. Mount Rainier National Park Service spokeswoman Patti Wold told India-West that for 12 days, a search and rescue team involving as many as 50 professionals, scoured every bit of the terrain Dubal had expected to pass through, according to his itinerary. Rangers employed drones, Forward Looking Infrared heat detection cameras from the air, helicopters, and canines in the intensive quest to find the 33-year old Indian American.
“We are looking for any type of lead: a scrap of clothing, a dropped backpack,” said Wold, adding, however: “With each passing day, the chances of Sam’s survival become more remote.”
On Oct. 9, Dubal began his hike in the Mowich Lake area of Mount Rainier, an area that includes rugged, remote wilderness, according to the Park Service. He was supposed to return from the 17 mile loop trail the following day, but did not. Dubal’s family reported him missing Oct. 12.
A portion of the trail Dubal was hiking involved crossing over a small bridge on the Carbon River, which washed away Oct. 10.
After the Mount Rainier National Park Service announced it was stopping its search Oct. 23, Dubal’s family — including his parents Bharat and Saroj Dubal, and his sisters, UC Hastings School of Law professor Veena Dubal and Dena Dubal, a neuroscientist at UC San Francisco — began an online petition implored park rangers to continue their search for the next 72 hours. The family noted that Sam Dubal is an experienced outdoorsman capable of managing the brutal weather.
The petition — which can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/2Tujn6B — has gathered almost 47,000 signatures. It notes: “There is a very high chance that Sam is alive. He is still in a window of survivability, even with hunger and hypothermia, which many medical experts estimate between 2–3 weeks with the type of gear he was carrying.”
“With a high level of fitness and experience and gear including tent, sleeping bag, raincoat and more, there is a reasonable chance that he is currently surviving,” reads the petition.
Dubal has also hiked in the Himalayas, according to the petition. Veena Dubal tweeted that the family has reached out to the White House, Interior Department Secretary David Bernhardt, and National Park Service Director Margaret Everson.
An Oct. 25 bulletin from the Mount Rainier National Park Service stated that search and rescue teams are in an area which ranges from 2,000 to 5,000 feet in elevation and includes dense forests, treacherous rocky terrain, exposed sub-alpine meadows, mountain lakes and streams, including a section of the Carbon River.
Several recent winter storms have blanketed much of the area in snow and temperatures have been in the high 20s to low 30s with temperatures below freezing as low as 1,500 feet in elevation.
The weather is consistently changing, noted the Park Service, adding that search leaders will daily assess the safety and feasibility of sending rescue teams into an area that may endanger the lives of the rescuers.
The use of helicopters is one of the highest risk methods of searching for missing people and specific weather and visibility conditions must be met, stated the Park Service.
