In 2019, Neelam Chahlia became the first Indian American woman to win the title of Mrs. Washington America. She is putting that win to good use.
Chahlia, who represented the state at the Mrs. America pageant, is the ambassador for the Victoria Siegel Foundation, which raises awareness about drug abuse by focusing on prevention through drug education, media outreach, and Narcan access for first responders.
“180 lives are lost each day to drug abuse, it’s like a plane crashing each day! As a brand ambassador for Victoria Siegel Foundation, I raise awareness on the drug epidemic in our country, speak at various events and fundraise to help save lives. I am working towards having drug free clubs in schools to prevent drug experimentation and addiction in middle and high school students,” the Redmond, Washington, native told India-West.
Chahlia was born and raised in India and moved to Seattle, Washington, in 2008 after her marriage.
As a first generation American coming from a middle-class family and a very small town where opportunities were limited, especially for women, Chahlia, according to mrswashingtonpageant.org, is “living the American dream through her hard work and dedication in the new much beloved home country.”
The mother of two, who believes that “anything is possible with hard work and dedication,” told India-West that her win highlights a “successful immigrant story.”
Chahlia is not only raising awareness about drug abuse but is also focusing on accelerating the fundraising by working with top employers, including Microsoft, Google, Boeing, Facebook and Starbucks, to match employee donations to the foundation. Her goal, as per the pageant’s website, is to leave a legacy of continued financial support for the Victoria Siegel Foundation.
Chahlia, whose goal also includes advancing women’s empowerment, is associated with NGOs in India that work towards girl child education.
Chahlia, then employed with Microsoft, was forced to take a break from her career to care for her sick child, but had no luck getting back into the workforce. Realizing that this was a systemic issue, she decided to do something about it. Her efforts seem to be paying off. She is currently working with Washington state Senator Manka Dhingra on a tax incentive bill for corporations that provide “returnship” programs for women like her.
To help women regain their physical strength post-pregnancy, Chahlia is also working with Pro Club in Redmond as a brand ambassador for the Fit Mom Series, as per seattleweekly.com.
“You can achieve what you dream for,” Chalia told the publication. “You just have to open your mind to the possibilities… there’s no limitations.”
