Mississippi State University July 23 announced that James Worth Bagley College of Engineering aerospace engineering professor Rani W. Sullivan was awarded a $200,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.
The Indian American professor, along with co-recipient Jean Mohammadi-Aragh, will use the grant from the NSF’s Research Initiation in Engineering Formation program to encourage young women to enter science-based computing fields.
The NSF program enables engineering faculty who are renowned for their teaching and student mentoring to research the formal and informal education and value systems by which people become engineers.
The NSF grant will allow the research team to identify differences in engineering messaging within Moroccan and American cultures to determine factors that contribute to women’s decisions to pursue engineering degrees at higher rates in Morocco.
Sullivan will serve as principal investigator on the two-year grant, with Mohammadi-Aragh serving as co-principal investigator, the university said.
The research team will also include Bagley doctoral student Soundouss Sassi as a graduate research assistant.
The research project aims to help meet future U.S. workforce needs by increasing the number of American women who pursue engineering careers. Economic forecasts predict that the U.S. will have a shortfall of about one million STEM professionals over the next decade, which can be addressed by recruiting and retaining a more diverse STEM workforce.
The project will also study the relationship between cultural dimensions, expectancies, values, and students׳ choice to pursue an engineering, according to the university.
“With the U.S. unable to shift the 15-25 percent female enrollment in some engineering fields, this is an opportunity to identify new ways to recruit and retain women in engineering based on stories from both international and American students with regards to their career choice,” Sullivan said.
Results from this study will help design messaging that can be used to increase the number of women who participate in STEM. The project also looks to build on the national effort to continue making engineering more inclusive, it said.
The Engineering Education Working Group boasts members from all faculty levels in each of the eight BCoE departments and two College of Education departments.
