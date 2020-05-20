Several suspects were arrested May 19 for the murder of Indian American Tech CEO Tushar Atre, who was kidnapped from his Santa Cruz, Calif., home last October.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has not yet named the suspects. A press conference — which will be broadcast over Facebook — is scheduled to be held May 21.
Atre was kidnapped from his Santa Cruz, Calif., home early morning Oct. 1 and found dead later that day about 10 miles away. An autopsy revealed that Atre had died from a single gunshot wound.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff and Coroner’s office released a statement Oct. 7, which read in part: “Following an autopsy, our pathologist determined the cause of death is a gunshot wound and has confirmed this to be a homicide.” Officials did not release the type of weapon involved nor where on his body Atre was shot.
Atre, 50, was the founder and CEO of AtreNet and co-founder of Interstitial Systems – a licensed cannabis dispensary and delivery service. Interstitial Systems is headquartered just a short distance from Atre’s home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.