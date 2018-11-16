In an unanticipated turn of events, the Illinois State Prosecutor’s office announced Nov. 14 that it was dropping murder charges against Gaege Bethune, who was convicted by a jury last July of killing former Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese.
On the day of Bethune’s sentencing on the murder charge Sept. 17, Judge Mark Clarke threw out the jury’s verdict and ordered a fresh trial. Bethune was released on bond to await his second trial.
David J. Robinson, Chief Deputy Director at the State Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor’s office in Illinois, has filed a nolle prosequi — a formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor of all or part of a suit or action. The filing, once accepted by Judge Ralph Bloodworth, who is replacing the retiring Clarke on the case, would throw out the charges against Bethune until a new indictment is filed. The suspect — who is currently out on bond — would be free until a new indictment is filed.
Robinson told India-West that the action was necessary to proceed with the prosecution of Bethune. Clarke had vacated the jury’s verdict, noting that the previous indictment was “legally infirmed.” In his ruling in September, Clarke noted that the state had presented sufficient evidence for the jury to find Bethune guilty of the murder charge, but added that a syntax error in the indictment could have caused confusion for the jurors.
“I absolutely disagree with Judge Clarke’s decision — 12 jurors selected by us and the defense found Bethune guilty of murder beyond a reasonable doubt — but we have to accept his decision,” said Robinson.
The state prosecutor’s office had filed an appeal with the Illinois state Supreme Court, but that court declined to hear the case (see India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Fn4vTr).
Robinson said he does not yet know when a new indictment will be filed, but added that he expects the same outcome: Bethune will be found guilty of murder, given that the suspect testified during the trial that he committed the crimes that led to Varughese’s death.
Bethune cannot be retried on the robbery charge, as the jury found him not guilty on that account; the law prohibits a person being charged twice for the same crime. Robinson stated he is also investigating Bethune’s possible tampering and harassment of the jury and could add that charge as well to a new indictment. “We don’t have to start from scratch. Judge Clarke said the state presented its case sufficiently.”
Bethune’s defense attorney Steven Greenberg told India-West he was confident that — if the case does go trial again — his client will not be found guilty of murder. “This was just a fist fight,” he stated.
Greenberg said the blunt force trauma injuries found on the victim’s body could have come about as a result of many factors, and did not indicate that Bethune had inflicted severe injury on Varughese.
Greenberg agreed with Clarke, noting that the indictment stated that Bethune inflicted the blows on Varughese, “knowingly” understanding that he was committing murder. The word knowingly could have confused jurors, he said.
“What happened here is an absolute tragedy. I feel for Pravin’s family. You send your son off to college and you never expect to receive a call like that.”
“But I am virtually certain that if a second indictment is issued, a new jury will not find Gaege guilty of murder. There was no murder,” stated Greenberg.
Lovely Varughese, who has fought a four-year battle to gain justice for her son, expressed to India-West her frustration over the new development. “We just don’t know when this is finally going to end,” she said.
In 2014, after the Jackson County, Illinois medical examiner’s office concluded that Varughese had died of hypothermia, the Varughese family hired a private examiner who determined that the young man had died of blunt force trauma to the head. Bethune, who had picked up Varughese on the side of the road as he was walking home from a party, was the last person to see the victim alive.
Varughese expressed her disappointment at the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the appeal. “This was the first time in the state’s history that a judge has thrown out a jury’s verdict. The court should have at least heard our appeal.”
“We have a convicted murderer, but we’re letting him wander freely,” she stated. “I’m just disgusted by this.”
Varughese said she wants the FBI to investigate what might have happened in the three months after Bethune was convicted of murder and until Judge Clarke vacated the verdict. She also wants the Justice Department to investigate a possible hate crime.
Varughese said she has reached out to Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, in the hopes of an intervention, but has not received a response. Neither Krishnamoorthi’s DC office nor his field office had responded to India-West’s requests for comment by press time Nov. 16.
