Former Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese was found dead in the woods near Carbondale, Ill., on Feb. 18, 2014. Gaege Bethune, the last person to see the Indian American youth alive, was found guilty of murder by a jury in July, but a judge vacated the jury’s decision. Pravin’s mother Lovely Varughese told India-West: “We have a convicted murderer, but we’re letting him wander freely. I’m just disgusted by this.” (Facebook photo)