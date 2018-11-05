The Boston, Massachusetts-based Juju Productions, a music and video production company, Oct. 23 named Manisha Jain as its new CEO.
“I am delighted to welcome Manisha Jain as the CEO of Juju Productions,” said Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju, the Indian American founder of Juju Productions. “Manisha has directed my engagements over the last decade. Her passion for good music, intense attention to detail and ability to deal with a million matters at once is unparalleled.”
Jain, according to the company, has been the project manager for all the Palakurthi Foundation events and is now “looking forward to taking Juju Productions to new heights.”
“I am very excited by the opportunities Juju Productions offers to burgeoning Indian American talent. I look forward to working with Anuradha to further her company’s mission,” Jain said.
The Indian American executive has been a leader in the education sector in the Boston area for the past 25 years, stated a press release. Passionate about intellectual as well as creative pursuits, the release added, she likes undertaking new challenges that transform visions into reality by efficient execution.
Jain has also been actively involved in the community as a volunteer for several organizations such as Saheli, Triveni School of Dance, and Palakurthi Foundation, among others.
Before joining Juju Productions, Jain, a resident of Dover, Massachusetts, worked at The Sage School, an independent school in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as a senior faculty member and the director of student programs.
Palakurthi-Juju has performed live across the U.S. with Bollywood singers like Kumar Sanu, Suresh Wadkar, Deepak Pandit and Bappi Lahiri. The veteran singer sings in six Indian languages, and in the past, has recorded a duet with Hariharan for Ekal Vidyalaya, and has also done playback singing for South Indian films.
Her production, “Music Room,” with Bappi and Bappa Lahiri, will be broadcast on Zee TV Americas in December 2018.
As the CEO, Jain will head various endeavors of Juju Productions and shows of Palakurthi-Juju.
