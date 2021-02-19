Pop star Rihanna is facing intense heat on social media after posting a topless photo of herself which shows her wearing a necklace depicting the Hindu god Ganesha.
The singer shared a picture on Instagram and Twitter Feb. 15 in which she poses wearing a pair of lilac-colored, satin shorts by her lingerie label, Savage X Fenty. To round out the look, she wore accessories such a bracelet, pendant, and statement earrings.
A massive outrage broke over social media after users noticed her diamond-studded chain pendant with a carving of Ganesha that covered her bellybutton.
Fans called out the singer for cultural appropriation and hurting their religious sentiments.
“Stop wearing our GODS in these types of pictures. It is soooo damn disrespectful?” said one user.
“Rihanna !! stop using my religion as an aesthetic !! that ganesh figurine at the end of the chain :( is a holy and sacred figure for us hindus,” chimed in another.
“She’s literally wearing a ganesha necklace wtf my religion is not your aesthetic,” said another commentator.
“You’re wearing a deity necklace and a Murthi of my culture that’s already been culturally appropriated enough in the past few years. How is this okay when a person has more than enough resources to atleast find out the meaning and significance of the chains and pendant around their neck? And how is @instagram allowing it? I’m honestly just disappointed at this point,” another user wrote.
“We are so tired & if we raise voice against this cultural appropriation so we are labelled as hindu extremist. For you all hinduphobics it is just necklace but for us he's god. Please stop telling us wht is offensive & whts not. Audacity of these ppl ‘hinduphobia doesn't exist,’” wrote one upset follower.
Indian American Hindu activist Rajan Zed, in a statement, said that Lord Ganesha was highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and “not to be used as a fashion statement to push a sexy lingerie line or become a tool for sexy fashion.”
“Inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees,” Zed said.
Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, emphasized that celebrities and companies should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities, saying it was “deeply trivializing of immensely venerated Lord Ganesha to be displayed in such a manner for mercantile greed.”
Zed noted that many devotees do wear a Lord Ganesha pendant on a short necklace on a regular basis to express their reverence/devotion in Lord Ganesha but wearing it as a “fashion accessory in a one-time photo-shoot in this disrespectful manner for commercial agenda was quite out of line.”
Besides apologizing to the worldwide Hindu community, Zed also urged Rihanna to immediately remove the objectionable picture.
Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously, Zed said. Symbols of any faith, large or small, should not be mishandled, he noted.
Zed also suggested Rihanna undergo training in religious and cultural sensitivity so that she has a better understanding of the feelings of communities and customers.
Zed further said that such trivialization of Hindu deities was disturbing to the Hindus world over. Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at trivializing it hurt the followers, Zed added.
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as the god of wisdom and the remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking. There are about three million Hindus in the U.S.
