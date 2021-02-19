Pop star Rihanna attends the ‘Fenty Beauty’ by Rihanna launch at Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge Sept. 19, 2017 in London, England. Indian American Hindu activist Rajan Zed said that Lord Ganesha was highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and “not to be used as a fashion statement to push a sexy lingerie line or become a tool for sexy fashion.” (Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)