As part of the celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., Oct. 2 organized a commemorative event at the Library of Congress.
A one-day exhibition on the life and teachings of Gandhi was held at the research library. The exhibition was followed by an event where Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was the guest of honor. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Speaker Pelosi addressed the gathering. Jaishankar and Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Harsh Vardhan Shringla later presented a bust of Gandhi to Pelosi.
Earlier in the day, Jaishankar offered floral tributes at the statue of Gandhi in front of the embassy. He briefly interacted with members of the Indian American community at the event.
