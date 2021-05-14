File photo ofU.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi during a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill Nov. 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Indian American congressman on May 2 participated in a panel discussion, hosted by the U.S.-India Political Action Committee, to address violence against Asian Americans, saying: “It is deeply disturbing, this rise of hate.” (Samuel Corum - Pool/Getty Images)