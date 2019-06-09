Indian American community activist Narendra Pathak was honored with a community heroes award by California state Assemblyman Kansen Chu May 2 at an event in Milpitas, California.
Chu hosted his Community Heroes Award ceremony with more than 500 people in attendance at the India Community Center in Milpitas, a press release said.
This event, like those in previous years, honored community members who have dedicated their time, energy and efforts to improving the lives of those in California Assembly District 25, for which many people come together to support more than 80 community members who were recognized and given medals of honor for their dedication and hard work
Pathak of Sunnyvale, California, is a native of Karamsad, Gujarat, India. He holds a B.A. in economics and has law degrees in labor laws and criminal laws.
Pathak has been active in the Santa Clara County's Commission, Human Rights Commission, Commissioner, Council on Equal Employment Opportunities, Justice Review Commission, and Jail Commission.
His community activities include being on the Board of Trustees, Devotional Association of Sitaram; co-coordinator of California Gujarat Sister State Association; and involvement in the India Heritage Research Foundation, Bay Area Gujarati Samaj, India Cultural Association of Bay Area and Brahmin Samaj of USA. Pathak has served as treasurer for the Charitable Care Foundation.
He has served on the City of Sunnyvale's as commissioner, Housing and Human Services Commission, and Board of Library Trustees.
