Narika, a nonprofit domestic violence organization providing crisis intervention and advocacy services for Indian American and other South Asian women, hosted its 27th annual fundraising gala Sept. 14 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif.
The event, which was attended by donors, longtime supporters, and some first-timers who came with their friends and families, was all about giving.
The evening commenced with an art walk showcasing beautiful original works by new and seasoned artists that were on sale to raise funds. In between the art walk, discussions, food and drinks, there was a ‘Narika Bazaar,’ which featured beautiful lifestyle merchandise for sale.
The attendees, once seated in the banquet hall, were greeted by Narika’s executive director, Bindu Oommen-Fernandes, who iterated the black and white nature of the epidemic of domestic violence and the unique legal and counseling challenges faced by South Asian survivors.
Narika president Anitha Chakravarthi, who has served on the nonprofit’s board for six years, emphasized to the guests that their support would help women from their community gain legal help, advocacy, shelter, food, supplies, and transport.
It was poignant to hear a client bravely share her story of domestic violence and how it was years before she was introduced to Narika, where she finally found her support system. The heartbreaking story of another victim was shared as well, who was unable to attend in person, as her trauma is still fresh.
Next, the event’s auctioneer took the stage for pledges and went on to auction six beautiful original paintings depicting the women of Narika. The paintings not only raised funds for the organization but were also a medium for the guests to comprehend Narika’s raison d'être through art.
A current survivor of domestic violence also presented her work of art. The entire proceeds from this piece went directly to her to support her journey towards independence.
Attendees were then introduced to Indian Jewish comedian Sam Koletkar. He certainly must have been hungry like all the guests as he spent 15 minutes on stage talking about food. But he helped the attendees get through the 15 minutes not thinking about food but laughing at his jokes.
Narika then honored its allies and champions for the cause of safety. Varun Badhwar was recognized as the ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year.’ Neel Chatterjee, partner at Goodwin LLP and advisor to National South Asian Bar Association, was awarded the ‘Narika Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his contributions in increasing social justice and equity by championing for the unheard voices.
A special thanks was extended to KPMG for their support.
The evening, honoring the resilience and courage of domestic violence victims, ended with a Bollywood dance lesson and dancing, symbolic of the optimism that will lead to a violence-free world.
