The anti-domestic violence organization Narika quickly raised $100,000 at its virtual gala Sept. 27 evening, which featured the renowned actress/activist Nandita Das.
The organization, serving the Indian American and larger South Asian community, has had to step up its efforts amid the COVID pandemic. Calls to the organization’s crisis line have risen three-fold as victims find themselves facing their abusive partners 24 hours a day amid shelter-in-place orders throughout much of the U.S. Narika has ramped up its efforts to provide shelter to survivors, and has also started a food pantry, which has distributed over 1,500 pounds of food since late March.
The organization managed the needs of 413 clients — with 1,670 sessions — amid the pandemic. Narika offers aid in 12 South Asian languages; the organization provides emergency shelter resources, financial aid, a job training program known as SEED, legal resources, and support groups. Narika works with survivors for two to three years.
NBC anchor Raj Mathai, who emceed the event, noted that 85 percent of donations go directly to programs and services. Administrative costs are underwritten by board members. “The last six months have been so hard for many of us. So much of that stress is taken out on women at home,” he said.
“This is a shadow pandemic,” said Das, who in May released the short film, “Listen to Her,” about the rise of partner violence amid the COVID pandemic. Das directed and starred in the film, which she shot on her phone in her home. The seven-minute film revolves around a woman, repeatedly beaten by her husband, who is trying to call a domestic violence helpline. She mistakenly dials the number of a woman who is attempting to juggle children, her lazy husband, and her career while the family shelters at home. The film highlights the futility of calling law enforcement, who offers no help, and ends with helpline numbers in India.
“Listen to Her” can be watched here in its entirety: https://youtu.be/scwYray2Dsk
“Domestic violence is such a hushed up thing. It is seen as a private matter, not a public health issue. We must remove the culture of silence around violence,” said Das, speaking from her home in India via Zoom.
“We feel ashamed to share, we are constantly told to shut up. But our feelings are real,” she said, advocating for a global sisterhood allowing women to share their pain.
The actress spoke about the Indian government’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” campaign. “But how safe are you when you are locked down with your abuser?”
Das also spoke about emotional abuse, which she said carried scars as deep as physical violence. Overburdening a woman with work is also abusive, she said.
Marital rape should be a crime, said Das, recalling her role in the 2001 film “Aks,” in which she confronts her husband, played by Amitabh Bachchan, about non-consensual sex with her. “There is so much misogyny in India: it is omnipresent and has been normalized,” she said.
Bindu Oonmen Fernandes, executive director of Narika, said the pandemic has set off a host of related issues: massive unemployment has led to food and housing insecurity for millions of people, whose safety nets have been slashed. Resources such as emergency shelters, counseling, court services and legal aid have been sharply curtailed, the Indian American gender activist added.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline reported that it had received 62,413 calls, chats, and text messages during the period between March 16 to May 16, when much of the U.S. was under state-imposed lockdown orders.
At the gala, many survivors shared stories of how Narika had helped them to leave abusive situations. One woman, Malika, said that after she became a widow, solely bearing the responsibility for her two daughters, she married a man from a personal ad, who physically abused her, in one instance, threatening her with a meat cleaver. In other instances, the abuse was so brutal as to send Malika to the emergency room.
One day, her husband told her she had to leave the house within an hour. A Narika advocate helped Malika and her daughters move out of the home, and into a hotel temporarily, and then into transitional housing.
Narika supporter Lata Krishnan, an Indian American entrepreneur whose family foundation was a sponsor of the event, said: “A nation can only reach its full potential when its women have reached their full potential.”
