The nonprofit organization Narika will be holding its Annual Gala on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m., virtually, on a global platform, as a celebratory evening of discussion. The speaker lineup includes Bollywood actor and director Nandita Das, and Mary Kom, Olympic Medal winner and Member of the Indian Parliament, according to a press release sent to India-West.
The gala will be hosted by Indian American Raj Mathai, NBC News anchor. Gala tickets are complimentary and donations/sponsorships are encouraged to raise funds for survivors who need emergency financial assistance for groceries, emergency shelter and rent. Viewers are urged to wear their favorite mask.
Narika was founded in 1992 to address family and intimate partner abuse and violence in the global South Asian community; and to embrace the notion of safety, empowerment and wellness. Narika empowers survivors of abuse by providing advocacy, support, information, and referrals within a culturally sensitive and linguistically diverse community, said the release.
Over the past 27 years, Narika has helped over thousands of individuals put abuse and violence behind them and build new lives for themselves.
Narika's call volume, the release noted, has tripled since March 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic caused domestic violence victims and children to stay at home in lockdown with their abusers. There is a pressing need for more funds to assist domestic violence survivors, many of whom have lost their jobs and are unable to support their children, the release said.
Currently, Narika’s helpline, case management, support groups and job support consultations are conducted via phone and virtually. To reach a Narika advocate, please call their Domestic Violence Helpline at 1800-215-7308 or email narika@narika.org.
Narika’s community-based Support Groups offer South Asian and all survivors of abuse or violence a welcoming space where they can nurture a sense of community, foster self-care and mutual support, and receive grounding and self-care techniques.
Narika also offers survivors an opportunity to take steps toward economic independence and personal empowerment through the Survivor SEED (Self Empowerment and Economic Development) Program. Trauma informed instructors pair these core lessons in financial literacy and employment readiness with soft skill instruction in areas such as domestic violence education, yoga, hygiene, personal health, self-assertiveness, basic employee rights, self-defense, art, and workplace etiquette.
To register for the virtual gala, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/narika-gala-2020-tickets-116953066771 or visit www.narika.org/support for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.