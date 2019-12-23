HOUSTON, Texas — NASA will honor Indian American Raja Chari and the first class of his fellow astronaut candidates to graduate under the Artemis program on Jan. 10, at the agency’s Johnson Space Center here.
After completing more than two years of basic training, these candidates will become eligible for spaceflight, including assignments to the International Space Station, Artemis missions to the Moon, and ultimately, missions to Mars, a NASA press release said.
The ceremony will air live on NASA Television and the agency’s website.
Chari, a U.S. Air Force colonel, hails from Cedar Falls, Iowa. He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy with bachelor’s degrees in astronautical engineering and engineering science. He continued on to earn a master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and graduated from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School in Patuxent River, Maryland.
Chari served as the commander of the 461st Flight Test Squadron and the director of the F-35 Integrated Test Force at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
The class includes 11 NASA candidates, as well as two Canadian Space Agency candidates, selected in 2017. The NASA candidates were chosen from a record-setting pool of more than 18,000 applicants. The CSA candidates have been training alongside their NASA classmates.
