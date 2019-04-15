Satya Verma, an Indian American optometrist, was awarded the Nicholas Andrew Cummings Award by the National Academies of Practice at the 2019 annual Meeting and Forum held March 7 through March 9 at Pentagon City, Virginia.
The mission of NAP: “Distinguished professionals advancing interprofessional healthcare by fostering collaboration and advocating policies in the best interest of individuals and communities.”
Named for NAP’s founder, this award is presented annually to a member of a NAP Academy who has demonstrated outstanding or extraordinary contributions to interprofessional health care.
Verma, an optometrist, is currently director of externship programs for the Elkins Park, Pennsylvania-based Salus University’s optometry program.
“It was a great honor and I am proud of my involvement in the evolution of NAP,” Verma stated in a press release, which added that during his term as presidency, Verma brought in a new management team, improved communications with a bi-weekly NAP Times, engaged the leadership in strategic planning, revived the e-journal, and declared the month of April as Interprofessional Healthcare Month.
The award also marks the end of Verma’s term as president of NAP.
“The award represents the best of what we’re (NAP) looking for,” said Victor Bray, associate professor in the university’s audiology program, and NAP’s secretary/treasurer and member of the executive committee and council. “As Dr. Verma finishes out his six-year term of presidency, I believe he was very effective in all of his roles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.