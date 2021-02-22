The National Academy of Engineering and NAE president John L. Anderson Feb. 9 announced it has elected 106 new members and 23 international members, including eight Indian Americans and two Indian-origin engineers.
The newly-elected group of members brings the total U.S. membership to 2,355 and the number of international members to 298, the academy said in a news release.
Among the Indian American engineers named in the U.S. are Santokh S. Bandesha, Rajiv Laroia, Azad M. Madni, Sumita B. Mitra, Krishnan K. Sabnani, Kamal Sarabandi, S.V. Sreenivasan, and Nikhil Trivedi.
Badesha is a corporate fellow and manager of open innovation at Xerox Corp., in Webster, N.Y., and was named for developing materials enabling the broad use of laser printing and the creation of color laser printing.
Laroia, co-founder and CTO at Light in Far Hills, N.J., was selected for contributions to adaptive multiuser orthogonal frequency division multiplexing for cellular voice and data systems.
Madni, the founder and CEO of Intelligent Systems Technology Inc. in Los Angeles, was named for advances in low-cost simulation-based training using interdisciplinary model-based approaches.
Mitra, founder and partner of Mitra Chemical Consulting LLC in St. Pete Beach, Florida, was named an NAE member for designing and engineering nanomaterials that have revolutionized dental care worldwide.
Sabnani is the research vice president emeritus and ambassador-at-Large of Bell Labs/Nokia (retired) in Westfield, N.J. He was named for contributions to software-defined routing and networks.
Sarabandi, the Rufus S. Teesdale professor of electrical engineering and computer science at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, was selected to be an NAE member for contributions to the science and technology of radar remote sensing.
Sreenivasan is the Joe C. Walter Endowed chair in engineering at the Walker Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Texas in Austin. He was chosen for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in industrial deployment of nanoimprint lithography equipment.
Trivedi, senior partner of Idekin International in Easton, Pennsylvania, was named an NAE member for development of minerals processing technologies and mineral products for the paper, polymer, and building industries.
International members of NAE included Sudhir K. Jain and Jyeshtharaj Bhalchandra Joshi.
Jain is the director of the Indian Institute of Technology at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. He was named for leadership in earthquake engineering in developing countries.
Joshi, the emeritus professor of eminence at the University Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai, was selected for contributions in rational design of multiphase chemical process equipment and leadership in shaping the Indian chemical industry.
Election to the National Academy of Engineering is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer. Academy membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to "engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature" and to "the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education," the NAE noted in its news release.
Individuals in the newly elected class will be formally inducted during the NAE's annual meeting this fall on Oct. 3.
Founded in 1964, the U.S. National Academy of Engineering is a private, independent, nonprofit institution that provides engineering leadership in service to the nation.
