The National Academy of Engineering Feb. 6 announced its 2020 class of new domestic and international members, with three Indian American individuals among the group.
The academy’s president John L. Anderson made the announcement of 87 new members and 18 international members bringing the total U.S. membership to 2,309 and the number of international members to 281, it said.
Among the members named by NAE were Rajeev Gautam, Jayathi Y. Murthy and Amarpreet Singh Sawhney.
Gautam is the president and chief executive officer of performance materials and technologies at Morris Plains, New Jersey-based Honeywell. NAE chose Gautam for business and technical leadership in the oil, gas, and petrochemicals industry.
Murthy, the Ronald and Valerie Sugar Dean and Distinguished Professor of the Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science at UCLA, was named for the development of unstructured solution-adaptive finite volume methods for heat, mass, and momentum transport.
Sawhney, who is chairman of the board at Ocular Therapeutix Inc. in Bedford, Massachusetts, was chosen for development of innovative medical devices that have impacted millions of patients.
Among the international members included Pawan K. Goenka and Chennupati Jagadish.
Goenka is the managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. In Mumbai. He was chosen for leadership and expansion of Mahindra’s automotive business in India, and for contributions in automotive engine lubrication.
Jagadish, a distinguished professor, electronic materials engineering, Australian National University, Canberra, was elected for contributions to nanotechnology for optoelectronic devices.
Election to the National Academy of Engineering is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer.
Academy membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to "engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature" and to "the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education."
Election of new NAE members is the culmination of a yearlong process. The ballot is set in December and the final vote for membership occurs during January.
Individuals in the newly elected class will be formally inducted during a ceremony at the NAE's annual meeting in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 4.
