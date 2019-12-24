The National Academy of Inventors Dec. 3 announced its latest group of fellows, which included over a dozen Indian American and South Asian American honorees.
The NAI Fellows Program highlights academic inventors who have demonstrated a spirit of innovation in creating or facilitating outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development and the welfare of society. Election to NAI Fellow is the highest professional distinction accorded solely to academic inventors, a news release said.
Among the Indian American inventors named to the group included Subramaniam Ananthan of the Southern Research Institute; Gattadahalli Anantharamaiah of the University of Alabama at Birmingham; Nirwan Ansari of the New Jersey Institute of Technology; Ardeshir Bulsara of the Naval Information Warfare Center; Tejal Desai of U.C. San Francisco; Renukaradhya Gourapura of the Ohio State University; Anita Mahadevan-Jansen of Vanderbilt University; Sanjit Mitra of U.C. Santa Barbara; Priyabrata Mukherjee of the University of Oklahoma; Satish Nagarajaiah of Rice University; and Madhavan Nair of Florida International University.
Additionally, Balaji Narasimhan of Iowa State University; Aragula Rao of Iowa State University; Kamal Sarabandi of the University of Michigan; Mubarak Shah of the University of Central Florida; Surendra Shah of the University of Texas at Arlington; and Lakshman Tamil of the University of Texas at Dallas were among the 168 fellows named for 2019.
The 2019 Fellow class represents 135 research universities and governmental and non-profit research institutes worldwide and collectively hold over 3,500 issued U.S. patents, the release said.
Among the 2019 Fellows are six recipients of the U.S. National Medal of Technology & Innovation or U.S. National Medal of Science and four Nobel Laureates, as well as other honors and distinctions.
Their collective body of research covers a range of scientific disciplines including neurobehavioral sciences, photonics and nanomedicine, it added.
"Congratulations to the 2019 class of NAI Fellows," said Laura A. Peter, deputy undersecretary of commerce for intellectual property and deputy director at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. "It is a privilege to welcome these exceptionally-qualified individuals to this prestigious organization. I am certain their accomplishments will inspire the next generation of invention pioneers."
To date, NAI Fellows hold more than 41,500 issued U.S. patents, which have generated over 11,000 licensed technologies and companies, and created more than 36 million jobs. In addition, over $1.6 trillion in revenue has been generated based on NAI Fellow discoveries, the release added.
Peter will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 NAI Fellows Induction Ceremony, a commemorative event at the Ninth Annual Meeting of the National Academy of Inventors.
At the ceremony, fellows will be formally inducted by Peter and NAI president Paul R. Sanberg in recognition of their outstanding achievements.
"I am so impressed by the caliber of this year's class of NAI Fellows, all of whom are highly-regarded in their respective fields," said Sanberg. "The breadth and scope of their discovery is truly staggering. I'm excited to not only see their work continue, but also to see their knowledge influence a new era of science, technology, and innovation worldwide."
