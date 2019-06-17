The National Asia Research Program recently announced its cohort of 2019 Fellows, with Sameer Lalwani among the recipients.
Lalwani is a senior fellow for Asia Strategy and director of the South Asia Program at the Stimson Center, where he researches nuclear deterrence, interstate competition, crisis behavior, and counter/insurgency.
The Indian American is also an adjunct professor at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs, a contributing editor to War on the Rocks, and was previously a Stanton Nuclear Security postdoctoral fellow at the RAND Corporation.
Lalwani is the co-editor of Investigating Crises: South Asia’s Lessons, Evolving Dynamics, and Trajectories (2018). His work has been published in Security Studies, the Journal of Strategic Studies, Small Wars & Insurgencies, Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, CTC Sentinel, and the New York Times, as well as volumes by RAND, New America, Cato, Routledge, Sage, and Oxford University Press.
He earned his doctorate from MIT’s Department of Political Science, where he was an affiliate of its Security Studies Program, and his B.A. from U.C. Berkeley.
In the decades ahead the United States’ greatest overseas interests, both opportunities and challenges, will be in Asia, noted NARP. Indeed, with the continued rise of China, Russia’s growing assertiveness and strategic relationship with China, the ongoing threat from North Korea, and major geopolitical changes taking place in Southeast Asia and around the Indian Ocean, the United States must be prepared to navigate complex security dynamics in the region, according to the NARP website.
Consequently, the United States requires the highest-quality information and analysis on Indo-Pacific affairs and for this purpose needs to build stronger bridges between academe and the policy community, it said.
To achieve this, the National Bureau of Asian Research and the Institute for National Security Studies at the National Defense University organize the National Asia Research Program, a major nationwide research and conference program designed to reinvigorate and advance the policy-relevant study of contemporary Asia.
The NARP’s key components include NARP Fellows with 20 NARP Fellows selected in a competitive, nationwide process, to conduct policy-relevant research on national security issues; a $10,000 stipend is awarded to each Fellow; training to develop skills necessary to conduct policy-relevant research and deliver their research to the policy community, including honing skills in briefing, memorandum writing, and media engagement; Asia Policy Assembly that brings together the academic and policymaking communities and features presentations by NARP Fellows and senior Asia experts; research publications; and policy engagement.
A cornerstone of the NARP is the selection of a group of rising Asia scholars as National Asia Research Fellows.
Fellows are selected through a competitive, nationwide process to contribute policy-relevant research on national security issues for a one-year term.
