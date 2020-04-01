On April 1, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors joined national and state government officials to observe National Census Day, urging residents to fill out and return their census forms, reinforcing the importance of being counted.
“Today, we take the opportunity to remind L.A. County residents that during this unprecedented time, your participation in the Census must continue,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Participation is quick and easy, and being at home provides the opportunity to safely complete the form in three ways – online, by phone or by mail – while avoiding further spread of coronavirus in our communities.”
The County of Los Angeles is helping lead the region’s “Get Out The Count” efforts, which are designed to urge residents to take part in the 2020 Census. Unlike other years, this year the Census faces a challenge – a worldwide pandemic – which means millions of L.A. County residents are under “Safer at Home” orders and has forced a shift in outreach strategy.
Filling out the census form is simple and fast. Census forms can be completed online at my2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 (a list of in-language options is available here) or by mail if you receive a paper form.
The Census influences billions of federal dollars for local hospitals, parks, schools and affordable housing programs in L.A. County. Census data guides significant funding for vital programs including the Title I School Funding, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, WIC, Head
Start, and community health centers funded through the Health Resources and Services Administration Health Center Program. All of these programs have an impact on the most vulnerable communities, especially in times such as these.
“L.A. County leadership and our community partners remain committed to the census and encourage our residents to do the same,” said Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. “COVID-19 has demonstrated firsthand how crucial the Census is to our ability to react to a national crisis. We must remain steadfast in our efforts in ensuring every member of every household is counted.”
The 2020 Census officially kicked off on March 12, with the U.S. Census Bureau sending letters to all households in the county, inviting residents to participate in the Census either online, by mail or by phone.
“The census is already underway and, even in the midst of this crisis, it is critically important that everyone is counted,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “The census will determine our ability to invest in our hospitals, emergency services, and provide for our residents for years to come. Don’t miss this opportunity to be counted. Fill out and return your census form, online, by phone, or by mail, safely from your home.”
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the nation’s population every 10 years. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in Congress and how much in federal funding is allocated to state and local communities for the next 10 years. Local government officials use the census to ensure public safety and plan new schools and hospitals. Businesses use census data to decide where to build factories, offices and stores, which creates jobs. Real estate developers and city planners use the census to plan new homes and improve neighborhoods. Residents use the census to support community initiatives involving legislation, quality-of-life and consumer advocacy.
Completing the Census is private. Responses are protected by federal law.
In response to the evolving situation around COVID-19, the U.S. Census Bureau has extended the official deadline to participate in the Census. The last day for households to self-respond online, by phone or by mail is August 14.
In other news, Charitable Ventures, a state-designated Administrative Community-Based Organization focused on 2020 Census outreach in Southern California’s Orange County, is partnering with 77 local community-based organizations to reach and support Hard-to-Count communities and ensure a fair and accurate count in the region.
Through facilitation of the OC Census Community Table, in which nearly 350 organizations are taking part, Charitable Ventures is coordinating messaging around the Census and promoting Census education, a news release said.
Since July 2019, Charitable Ventures has deployed more than $1.7 million to the 77 organizations referenced above, using a mix of both public and private dollars, the release said.
The California Complete Count Office – Census 2020 awarded a $1.8 million contract to Charitable Ventures as the ACBO; additionally, Charitable Ventures, along with the Orange County Community Foundation and OC Grantmakers, raised $1.02 million in private philanthropy to augment Census efforts.
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted census outreach and planning efforts.
Canvassing and events for Census 2020 have been suspended and cancelled, respectively, thus far.
Questionnaire Assistance Centers have closed. Instead, nonprofits are focusing on in-language phone banking and digital outreach, the release said.
It’s a tremendous pivot from the plans that have been carefully curated over the past 18 months to two years. However, the nonprofits providing outreach are more determined than ever to reach an accurate count, it said.
The U.S. Census, which is required by the U.S. Constitution every 10 years, is the country’s only fully-inclusive opportunity for civic participation to determine how power and money are distributed across America.
Data gathered in this nine-question survey is used by government, businesses and nonproﬁts to determine funding and political representation for the next decade, the release said.
In 2020, each person counted represents $20,000 over the next 10 years that will—or won’t—go into community programs, including healthcare, schools, affordable housing, parks, playgrounds, libraries, bus lines, road repair, safety, nutrition programs and emergency services, according to the release.
Everyone—regardless of citizenship or immigration status—has the right to get counted, it said.
Historically, a number of communities have been undercounted in Orange County, including people of color, children under age 5, individuals experiencing homelessness, veterans and more, costing the region millions in lost resources, the release said.
Mary Anne Foo, founder and executive director of Orange County Asian Pacific Islander Community Alliance and co-chair of the OC Census Executive Team, said, “We know everyone is focused on COVID-19 and rightly so. But the Census is a health care issue – and people need to know that, especially in a time like this.”
As of March 24, Orange County was reporting a 26.7percent rate of self-response. To learn more about local Census efforts, please visit www.occensus.org.
The County of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles, City of Long Beach, and the California Community Foundation are teaming up to lead the region’s “Get Out The Count” efforts, which are designed to urge residents to take part in the 2020 Census, a release said.
“The stakes of the Census could not be higher — because participating this year means getting the resources and representation we deserve for the decade ahead,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.
The information from the Census determines the number of seats each state holds in Congress, and how much federal funding is allocated to both state and local communities for the next 10 years.
Local government officials use the Census to ensure public safety and plan new schools and hospitals. Businesses use Census data to decide where to build factories, offices and stores, which creates jobs. Real estate developers and city planners use the Census to plan new homes and improve neighborhoods. Residents use the Census to support community initiatives involving legislation, quality-of-life and consumer advocacy.
The California Community Foundation has brought together more than 100 community-based groups who are leading activities to support and encourage local residents across L.A. County to complete their census form. Visit https://wecountla.org/ for more information.
For non-English speaking residents, the L.A. County 2020 Census website offers county-specific information in 16 languages, and the U.S 2020 Census website offers general information in 59 languages, including in-language guides. Visit https://census.lacounty.gov/ and https://2020census.gov/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.