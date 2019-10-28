The National Federation of Indian American Associations recently held its annual two-day conference in Washington, D.C., to discuss hot-button topics of interest to the Indian American community, as well as celebrate various prominent individuals.
The first day of the event was held at the Rayburn building of the Capitol and featured U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., among others. The gathering had an interactive lunch with the community and was followed by an invite-only briefing at the White House, according to a news release.
Following the event, the NFIA board met for lunch to debrief about events and plan for future events, it said.
Four former presidents were honored for their long service to the community, all from all different areas where the NFIA has presence, it said.
Lal Motwani was honored for serving the less served – women, youth and seniors, from New York; Sohan Joshi for organizing a women’s conference following in the footsteps of his predecessor Motwani, from Chicago; Ashok Madan for supporting women’s conferences and congressional lunches, from Los Angeles; and Subash Razdan for spearheading the by-laws of the NFIA along with Ashok Madan, and receiving accolades including lifetime achievement for community service in Atlanta, in addition to others received earlier including an Ellis Island award, the release said.
Additionally, a Women’s Conference was held that recognized several women for their community service and service through vocal and performing arts services to the diaspora community.
The honored women included Saraswathy Narayana, a vocalist who gave music to many personalities in the film industry in the south, including Bollywood, for Hema Malini and others; Mani Sreenivas and Sudha Kondapum, all representing the Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil speaking communities, for their community service.
Four dance gurus representing Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi and Odissi were recognized: Vidya Sankaranarayanan and Anitha Deshamudre for Bharatnatyam; Kavitha Cheedallaand for Kuchpudi; and Kinkini Sarkar for Odissi, the association said.
Additionally, NFIA noted, several young women from high school and college gave performances from Bollywood songs, while Karthik Jayanthi and SriManya Pnidepu entertained with Bollywood songs throughout the evening.
The NFIA has organized a Congressional Luncheon for over two decades and the Women Conferences for the past seven years. It has partnered with many organizations comprising of business men and women, hotel and motel owners, physicians, scientists and engineers, added the release.
