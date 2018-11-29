The National Federation of Indian American Associations held its three-day convention Nov. 16 through Nov. 18 in Washington, D.C., where it elected several people to executive posts, including Angela Anand as its first female president.
“Congratulations to Angela Anand for becoming the first newly elected female president of NFIA. I have always admired her spirit of volunteerism for the Indian American community and am confident of her dedication and commitment to foster inclusiveness and togetherness for the community through NFIA,” former NFIA president Subash Razdan said. “Look forward to her vision, leadership to scale newer heights for NFIA and wish her and the entire team a lot of success.”
All delegates from different states gathered at Sheraton Tyson corner, under the presidency of Sudip Gorakshakar.
The convention started with the White House briefing, organized by Anand, who was previously the association’s vice president.
The delegates later assembled at the Diplomatic Reception room of the White House-Eisenhower Executive building and received a briefing from the political appointees inclusive of Raj Shah, who is the White House principal deputy press secretary and deputy assistant to the president; along with Stephen Peter Munisteri, deputy assistant to the president and principal director of the Office of Public Liaison; and Martha Fwu, also of the public liaison office; along with Pranay Udutha, another appointee, who spoke on the health initiatives of the president.
The speakers stated that President Trump has good relations with India and he will visit India when time permits but not for Republic Day as he has scheduling conflicts. It was also said that reaching out to the Indian American community is very crucial but Indians as whole are not reaching out to the present administration due to some pros and cons, according to a news release.
He has done well for the economy, pay rises for people and better benefits for all but the news is not reaching out correctly to everyone due to media bias, speakers said. Udutha, who works with Kelly Ann Conway, said the administration is training families to request doctors to give a shorter time for the use of opioids for medical conditions rather than 90 days and stacking up the medicines.
In the first day’s evening hours, the delegates were hosted by the Indian Embassy and the event was organized by Yogendera Gupta. At this meeting, Community Minister Anurag Kumar offered the NFIA officials to speak and also ask questions.
The morning of the second day of the convention, seminars were held on various topics: health and fitness diabetes, yoga, Ayurveda, philanthropy, business and entrepreneurship, along with Technology 20-20 seminars featuring GOPIO chairman Dr. Thomas Abraham and panelists Danny Gaekward, owner of an IT company; a serial entrepreneur, video gamer, designer, author of books, Vijay Lakshman and Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy, NFIA said.
After the cocktail hour, delegates were treated to a cultural program.
On Nov. 17, at the banquet, Dr. Michael Griffin, undersecretary of defense, U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, Dr. John Anderson, curator of the Air and Space Museum, along with Swami Deerananda from the Chinmaya Mission, spoke to an audience of delegates and leaders of the community from the nation’s capital.
The results of the elections of the NFIA Board 2019 held on Nov. 18 at the 20th annual convention, as declared by Election Committee chair Thomas Abraham, members Radha Krishna, past NFIA president and member Harihar Singh, executive director for NFIA, included Anand as president; Lavanya Reddy as executive vice president; Dr. Yogendra Gupta, Ashok Patnaik and Subbarao Makam as vice presidents; Rachel Verghese as secretary; Dr. Satish Misra as joint secretary, and Ajoy Dube as treasurer.
“Indian American women involved in the community activities have made history at the NFIA convention when they got elected to all the senior positions where elections have been conducted, which shows women power in our community,” said Abraham. “We hope that the new team will reach out to all Indian American community and professional organizations and make a truly representative body for the whole 4.5 million community,” added Abraham.
Additionally, Pooja Thomre, Satheesan Nair, Dr. Om Sharma, Padma Gupta, Babu K. Patel, Dr. Lalita Kaul and Aparna Hande were named as directors at large.
Regional vice presidents included Kamlesh Munshi in the nation’s capital, Vasu Pawar in the South Pacific, Raj Razdan in the Southeast and Amrik Kamoh in the North Pacific.
Among the appointees chosen by Anand included Sudip Gorakshakar as the chair of the NFIA Foundation, Hari Har Singh as the executive director of admin and Kewal Kanda as another executive director.
In addition to the elected and appointed officials, the NFIA awarded nine individuals with awards during the awards ceremony at the conference.
Among the award winners were Dr. Ajay Kothari, Digvijay “Danny” Gaekwad, Shweta Misra, Dr. Aman Mann, Umi Mukherjee, Koshy Thomas, Arti Manek, Aloke Dasgupta and Nami Kaur.
