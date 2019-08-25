The National Federation of Indian American Associations, in coordination with area associations, has announced it will hold its annual two-day conference in the Washington, D.C. area, Sept. 19 and Sept. 20.
The Sept. 19 event is at the Rayburn Building of the Capitol, room numbers 2043 and 2044. It will be a luncheon to interact with the lawmakers about issues of interest to the community along with a briefing at White House, by invitation only, according to the news release.
The second day, the NFIA board will meet to discuss association matters for lunch which will be followed by a reception for networking purposes and a program and dinner, at Sheraton at Tyson Corner in Virginia.
The events planned under the leadership of NFIA president Angela Anand and the chairman Sudip Gorakshakar and the board members will feature prominent speakers from government, academia, and private sector on the second day.
The delegates from different parts of the nation will gather in Virginia to discuss issues and search for solutions to matters of importance and urgency to the community. The format for the final day of the conference will include a panel discussion, banquet and cultural program to showcase talent of trained dancers and vocalists, according to the NFIA release.
The association has worked for decades to help ease the assimilation of Indian Americans, to protect their civil rights, preserve their vibrant cultural heritage, enhance their political participation and help to maintain the cordial relations between the United States and India. It has close contacts with a number of elected U.S. legislators and officials in the White House, it says.
It has organized a Congressional luncheon for over two decades and women conferences for the past six years. Additionally, the NFIA has partnered with many prestigious organizations consisting of business men and women, hotel and motel owners, physicians, scientists and engineers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.