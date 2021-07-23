National Geographic recently announced its latest cohort of Emerging Explorers, with one Indian American and two others of Indian-origin among the honorees.
To achieve the National Geographic Society’s mission to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world, NatGeo identifies, invests in, and uplifts inspiring individuals who are changing the world one idea at a time, it said in a news release.
That’s why the Society has selected 15 global changemakers to comprise the 2021 Emerging Explorer cohort, it said.
Among the honorees who represent the diverse array of scientists, educators, storytellers and conservationists in the world, were physician and inventor Ved Chirayath; polar conservationist Prem Gill; and wildfire photographer and filmmaker Senthil Kumaran.
The 15 individuals are conducting innovative work focused on a range of topics such as inventing space technologies, ocean exploration, understanding the past through archaeology and anthropology, species conservation, storytelling, and elevating young voices for the future of education, NatGeo said.
Chirayath is the director of the NASA Laboratory for Advanced Sensing at Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California. After earning his doctorate from Stanford University, Chirayath began inventing next-generation sensing technologies for NASA, his bio said.
His inventions are used to study and protect life on Earth, while also searching for life elsewhere in the universe. Presently, the Indian American researcher is mapping the ocean floor, especially coral reefs and shallow marine ecosystems, it said.
Chirayath received the American Geophysical Union’s 2020 Charles S. Falkenberg Award, the 2017 NASA Early Career for “significant advances in aquatic remote sensing technology,” and the 2016 NASA Equal Employment Opportunity Medal for organizing NASA’s first participation in the San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade, the bio adds.
Chirayath is also a professional photographer with work featured in Vogue, the New York Times, Vanity Fair and Elle, it said.
Gill is a British Indian polar conservationist and doctoral candidate leading the "Seals from Space" project with the Scott Polar Research Institute, British Antarctic Survey, and WWF, using high-resolution satellite imagery to study Antarctic seals and their sea ice habitats.
With the BBC, Gill is helping to produce the landmark wildlife series ‘Frozen Planet II’. As a previous guest lecturer on AI and immersive technology for Oxford University’s conservation M.Sc., he led a workshop and public event on AR/VR and AI for conservation with Digital Catapult and the Alan Turing Institute, his bio said.
Gill is also founder of Polar Impact, a network of racial and ethnic minorities in polar research, where he spearheads projects to retain talent from nontraditional backgrounds within polar and conservation science, and change the face of polar exploration, it said.
A documentary photographer and filmmaker from South India, Kumaran chronicled issues surrounding human-tiger conflict for over a decade, according to his bio.
Currently, he is documenting human-elephant coexistence issues and mitigation measures in South India, particularly the behavior changes and survival challenges of crop-raiding elephants.
Recently, he documented traditional elephant camps and tribes who tame wild elephants in the Western Ghats, his bio adds.
In 2014, Kumaran received a Hope Françoise Demulder Grant for his documentary on the Illegal animal trade in Cambodia’s grey market.
He has won more than 15 international awards including Pictures of the Year International and Geographical Photographer of the Year. In 2019, Kumaran was selected as a World Press Photo 6x6 Global Talent artist from Asia. His photographs have been displayed and published widely, including in National Geographic, it said.
