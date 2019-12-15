The National Indo-American Association for Senior Citizens last month held its 30th conference as well as its 21st annual meeting during with Gunjan Rastogi, NIAASC secretary, provided information about a directory of all Indian American senior programs in the country that is being compiled by NIAASC and is expected to be completed in 2020.
The conference and meeting, held Nov. 2 through Nov. 3 at ShantiNiketan2 in Tavares, Florida, was attended by roughly 125 people. Many of the NIAASC board members came from the East Coast and West Coast to attend the two-day conference, a press release said.
Gajinder Singh, president of SN2, and Rajeshwar Prasad, president of NIAASC, welcomed the audience to kick off the event, followed by three eminent speakers addressing the event goers:
Baldev Seekri, author of books and articles on seniors, spoke about “Resilience in Senior Years: Social. Emotional, Physical and Spiritual Issues”; Ingrid Collins, associate state director of AARP Florida, spoke on all-things AARP; and Santosh Kumar, Indian American founder and executive director of Metropolitan Asian Family Services in Chicago, spoke at length about the development of MAFS and its multifaceted growth since 1993.
All the speakers made a power point presentation, and there was an interactive session after each speaker’s presentation, the release noted.
Dr. Bhavani Srinivasan and Dr. Ashok Sapre, vice presidents of NIAASC, coordinated the proceedings, while Geeta Chandran, an active leader at ShantiNiketan, joined the conference as a facilitator and participated in other activities during the conference.
The cultural and variety program was conducted and coordinated by Dick Sharad with participation from residents of ShantiNiketan, as well as members of NIAASC, the release noted.
The nominating committee presented its report. As per the NIAASC Constitution, one third of its board members retire every year, the release said.
During the meeting, a new board member, Harbachan Singh, was nominated and approved by the board.
