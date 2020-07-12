Dr. Parag Chitnis has been named to serve as Acting Director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture upon the departure of Dr. Scott Angle, USDA announced July 10.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, in a statement, said: “Dr. Chitnis brings more than 31 years of scientific research and experience to the director’s office. He has been instrumental in providing steady leadership and support to NIFA during its transition to Kansas City last fall, in addition to playing a lead role on NIFA’s Project CAFÉ (Collaboratively Achieving Functional Excellence) initiative which aims to help NIFA maximize business operations to better serve its customers,” adding: “We thank Dr. Angle for his many contributions to NIFA and service to USDA and U.S. Agriculture.”
Angle is moving on, having accepted a position as vice president of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Florida in Gainesville.
Chitnis was named Associate Director for Programs earlier this year and leads implementation of NIFA’s approximately $1.7 billion research programs. The Indian American has served as deputy director for NIFA’s Institute of Food Production and Sustainability, which supports research and extension activities in plant, animal, and agricultural systems. Prior to joining NIFA in August 2014, he was a research administrator at the National Science Foundation – Division of Molecular and Cellular Biosciences, where he served as division director, deputy division director, and program director.
Prior to joining NSF, he was a professor in the Department of Biochemistry, Biophysics, and Molecular Biology at Iowa State University, and was an assistant professor in the Division of Biology at Kansas State University.
Chitnis has a B.S. in botany/plant breeding from the Konkan Agricultural University in India, an M.S. in genetics/biochemistry from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, and Ph.D. in biology from the University of California at Los Angeles.
