The National Law Journal announced recently its 2020 “D.C. Rising Stars,” among the 40 honorees of which there are four Indian American attorneys.
The recently-named Rising Stars include Ronak Desai, Sandeep Nandivada, Kapil Pandit and Alka Pradhan.
Desai, 35, is senior associate of investigations and white collar at Paul Hastings.
He says his biggest win in practice was formulating and executing a successful strategy on behalf of a high-profile client under simultaneous investigation by several Congressional committees and enforcement authorities, according to law.com. His prior Capitol Hill experience was key to achieving the result, and ultimately prompted him to lead the creation of the firm’s Congressional Investigations practice, he said.
The key to success is being entrepreneurial, Desai said: Seize opportunities and know-how to create them for yourself through the quality of your work, strength of your relationships, and willingness to step up where and when needed; anticipate what needs to be done and consistently deliver.
Nandivada, 32, is an associate of government contracts at Morrison & Foerster. His biggest accomplishment was representing Vectrus Systems Corp. in the LOGCAP V bid protests. The protests involved complex procedural and substantive issues. They fought off all challenges and secured a victory for Vectrus, he said. Nandivada added in the law.com report that he is privileged to be representing Amazon Web Services in its ongoing bid protest of [Department of Defense's] JEDI award.
He said of the key to success is consistency and practicality. “Clients come to us with their most complicated questions, and they expect us to appreciate context and think creatively and practically about the solutions. Successful client support requires consistently sound legal advice that charts a practical path forward for the client while acknowledging legal uncertainties and risks.”
Pandit, 38, is partner of investment management at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.
He notes in the report, “Being a lawyer can be challenging with complex matters/client requests. Find a way to connect with clients on a personal level and practicing law will be much more fun.”
Pradhan, 38, is human rights counsel of human rights and humanitarian laws at Guantanamo Bay Military Commissions Defense Organization.
She says in the report, “Staying confident about my skill in rooms where I’m the only minority; and humble about creating space in rooms unlocked by my own privilege. And plenty of chai.”
The Rising Stars honorees represent a variety of practice areas — from appellate to First Amendment to international trade, the report said.
They’ve proven their mettle where it counts, representing high-profile clients and securing high-dollar victories.
“This year, they share their biggest successes in practice, their keys to success and what they’ve learned along the way,” managing editor Sarah Tincher said.
